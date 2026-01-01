Why secure industrial communication depends on deployment as well
May 2026
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The Industrial Security Harmonisation Group (ISHG) has released a joint industry perspective highlighting a critical truth in industrial cybersecurity: secure communication is not determined by protocols alone, but by how they are deployed and managed in real-world environments.
The ISHG, comprising leading industry organisations, including the FieldComm Group, ODVA, OPC Foundation and PROFIBUS & PROFINET International, collaborates regularly to align security concepts across Ethernet and non-Ethernet communication protocol technologies. Their shared mission is to reduce complexity for end users and promote consistent, effective cybersecurity practices in industrial automation systems.
Industrial communication protocols serve as the backbone of modern automation, enabling seamless connectivity between devices, systems and applications across both process and factory environments. However, many widely used protocols were originally developed without cybersecurity as a primary design consideration.
The ISHG’s joint work challenges the simplistic binary classification of protocols as secure or insecure, instead, it emphasises a more practical and realistic approach:
• Security is context-dependent: It relies on how protocols are configured, where they are deployed and the surrounding operational environment.
• Built-in security features are not sufficient alone: Even advanced protocols require correct implementation and maintenance.
• Compensating controls are essential: Network architecture, segmentation (zones and conduits), monitoring and physical safeguards play a critical role, especially for legacy and non-Ethernet systems.
This deployment-focused perspective aligns closely with emerging regulatory expectations, including those outlined in the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) for hardware and software products, and NIS2 for entities and organisations for operations.
The ISHG presented these insights during its session at Hannover Messe 2026, offering guidance to industry stakeholders on how to effectively secure industrial communication systems in practice.
ISHG is a collaborative initiative of leading industrial communication organisations who are working to harmonise security approaches across Ethernet and non-Ethernet communication technologies and to simplify cybersecurity implementation for end users.
For more information visit
<a href=”mailto:fieldcommgroup.org/ishg>fieldcommgroup.org/ishg</a>, odva.org/ishg, opcfoundation.org/ishg, profibus.com/ishg
Further reading:
Loop signature Part 2-4: Feedforward Control: Part 3
Michael Brown Control Engineering
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
In the previous articles in this series, the basic theory behind feedforward control was discussed, and it was also shown how to apply feedforward in practice. In this article, it will be shown how well feedforward can work in practice by giving a couple of examples.
Read more...
Control Station and Dimension Software partner to connect control performance monitoring with enterprise operations intelligence
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Control Station has entered into a strategic technology partnership with Dimension Software, a leading provider of industrial operations management platforms. The collaboration connects Control Station’s PlantESP control loop performance monitoring platform with Dimension Software’s Asset Intellect operations intelligence environment, enabling manufacturers to operationalise control performance insights across their organisations.
Read more...
PCIe digitiser cards for optimal GHz signal acquisition and analysis
Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The addition of two new PCIe Digitiser cards from Spectrum Instrumentation extends the company’s flagship M5i series to deliver optimal GHz signal acquisition and analysis capabilities.
Read more...
Precise, synchronised control for automated steel mesh handling system
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Automation specialist Hambi Maschinenbau has developed a world-first system that automates the cutting, handling and stacking of heavy reinforcing steel mesh – a task that previously required up to six human operators.
Read more...
Loop signature Part 2-3: Feedforward Control: Part 2
Michael Brown Control Engineering
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Feedforward control tuning is not nearly as critical as feedback tuning, and fairly simple models are usually fine for the purpose in hand.
Read more...
Upgrading radiological surveillance systems in nuclear facilities
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Nuclear plant operators face an uncomfortable reality. Many of the control and monitoring systems still in use today were never designed to support the full operational lifespan of the facilities they serve.
Read more...
Next-level CAN Software enables easy access to CAN XL
Industrial Data Xchange (IDX)
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
With the release of its PCAN-Explorer 7, PEAK delivers a major update that adds full support for CAN XL, multiple symbol files per connection, Python scripting and flexible licensing including floating licenses.
Read more...
Loop signature Part 2-2: Feedforward Control: Part 1
Michael Brown Control Engineering
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Feedforward control is a powerful technique that can dramatically improve control variance in cases where load changes cause big deviations from setpoint and the actual process dynamics are too slow to allow the feedback controller to operate fast enough to catch these disturbances.
Read more...
10G TSN endpoint IP core for deterministic high-speed Ethernet networks
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems has introduced a new 10G TSN endpoint IP core, enabling deterministic real-time communication at data rates of up to 10 Gbit/s.
Read more...
Beckhoff expands economy drive system
Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Beckhoff’s new AM1000 servomotor joins the company’s economy drive system. The compact, powerful motor and the AX1000 servo drive provide users with a perfectly coordinated, cost-optimised drive system.
Read more...