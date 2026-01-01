Unifying building information into a sea of insight

May 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

Facility managers realise that in order to gain the most from building automation, they can longer deploy and operate technologies in isolation. However, in many buildings, systems remain siloed. HVAC is managed separately from lighting, access control, energy metering, water management and property management platforms, which results in limited integration and efficiency. Each system may perform its function well in isolation, but without integration, valuable insights are lost, inefficiencies persist and operating costs escalate.

Beyond fragmented building systems

Apart from systems physically residing in buildings, how do managers and operator gain insight into geographically distributed structures as well as multiple vendors? The dilemma is that data is often fragmented and is spread across different platforms, service providers and legacy systems. This makes it difficult to answer even basic operational questions such as where energy is being wasted, which buildings are underperforming, and whether systems are still running when spaces are unoccupied.

Modern, integrated building management solutions address this challenge by bringing data from multiple sources and dispersed locations like HVAC, lighting, access control, lifts, generators, field devices, energy and water meters into a single ‘pane of glass’ such as a building management system or BMS.



Anoop Hariparsad, offer marketing manager, Microgrids, MEA at Schneider Electric.

This unified view provides operators and managers with actionable insight as the raw data has been transformed into digestible and practical information that can be used for proactive decision making. It doesn’t require a complete overhaul of technologies. Today’s unified platforms are designed to integrate with installed assets, extending its life and value, and adding a new layer of intelligence.

Modern building management platforms are modular and expandable. Organisations can start small, automating critical systems first, and then expanding over time as budgets allow.

Even where older equipment lacks native intelligence, supplementary technologies such as sensors can bridge the gap, adding smart capabilities without wholesale replacement. Over time as assets reach end of life, they can be upgraded strategically, rather than reactively.

When buildings respond to people

The value of unified data becomes clearer when BMS’ are integrated with software systems such as property management systems or PMS.

For example, by linking PMS data with building controls, buildings gain awareness of which spaces are occupied, unoccupied, rented or temporarily vacant. This allows energy usage to align precisely with real-world behaviour.

Using a hotel room as an example; when a guest checks in, room conditions can be automatically adjusted to preferred settings. When the guest leaves the room, occupancy sensors signal the system to switch off lighting and reduce air-conditioning output. The moment the guest returns, comfort is restored, quietly and automatically.

In one real-world example, two identical hotel rooms were monitored side-by-side. Both rooms were occupied, but only one was automated with occupancy-based controls. The result was impressive, with energy cost savings significantly higher in the automated room, without impacting the guest experience.

Energy and water management

Integrated building platforms also provide critical insight into energy and water consumption, an important feature as most property groups today have sustainability targets to meet. Facility managers can validate utility billing, track usage trends and identify anomalies, provided the correct, compliant metering infrastructure is in place. With accurate data, buildings can monitor incoming utility supplies, compare consumption against billing, and confidently engage utilities or municipalities when discrepancies arise. This level of transparency strengthens governance, improves cost control and supports long-term sustainability goals

The sky is the limit when it comes to unifying technologies and the resultant data in order to gain the most from buildings. The trick is to be systematic and ensure the unifying software provides true operational insight for improved decision making.

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





