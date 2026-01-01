Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Unifying building information into a sea of insight

May 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

By Anoop Hariparsad, offer marketing manager, Microgrids, MEA at Schneider Electric.

Facility managers realise that in order to gain the most from building automation, they can longer deploy and operate technologies in isolation. However, in many buildings, systems remain siloed. HVAC is managed separately from lighting, access control, energy metering, water management and property management platforms, which results in limited integration and efficiency. Each system may perform its function well in isolation, but without integration, valuable insights are lost, inefficiencies persist and operating costs escalate.

Beyond fragmented building systems

Apart from systems physically residing in buildings, how do managers and operator gain insight into geographically distributed structures as well as multiple vendors? The dilemma is that data is often fragmented and is spread across different platforms, service providers and legacy systems. This makes it difficult to answer even basic operational questions such as where energy is being wasted, which buildings are underperforming, and whether systems are still running when spaces are unoccupied.

Modern, integrated building management solutions address this challenge by bringing data from multiple sources and dispersed locations like HVAC, lighting, access control, lifts, generators, field devices, energy and water meters into a single ‘pane of glass’ such as a building management system or BMS.


Anoop Hariparsad, offer marketing manager, Microgrids, MEA at Schneider Electric.

This unified view provides operators and managers with actionable insight as the raw data has been transformed into digestible and practical information that can be used for proactive decision making. It doesn’t require a complete overhaul of technologies. Today’s unified platforms are designed to integrate with installed assets, extending its life and value, and adding a new layer of intelligence.

Modern building management platforms are modular and expandable. Organisations can start small, automating critical systems first, and then expanding over time as budgets allow.

Even where older equipment lacks native intelligence, supplementary technologies such as sensors can bridge the gap, adding smart capabilities without wholesale replacement. Over time as assets reach end of life, they can be upgraded strategically, rather than reactively.

When buildings respond to people

The value of unified data becomes clearer when BMS’ are integrated with software systems such as property management systems or PMS.

For example, by linking PMS data with building controls, buildings gain awareness of which spaces are occupied, unoccupied, rented or temporarily vacant. This allows energy usage to align precisely with real-world behaviour.

Using a hotel room as an example; when a guest checks in, room conditions can be automatically adjusted to preferred settings. When the guest leaves the room, occupancy sensors signal the system to switch off lighting and reduce air-conditioning output. The moment the guest returns, comfort is restored, quietly and automatically.

In one real-world example, two identical hotel rooms were monitored side-by-side. Both rooms were occupied, but only one was automated with occupancy-based controls. The result was impressive, with energy cost savings significantly higher in the automated room, without impacting the guest experience.

Energy and water management

Integrated building platforms also provide critical insight into energy and water consumption, an important feature as most property groups today have sustainability targets to meet. Facility managers can validate utility billing, track usage trends and identify anomalies, provided the correct, compliant metering infrastructure is in place. With accurate data, buildings can monitor incoming utility supplies, compare consumption against billing, and confidently engage utilities or municipalities when discrepancies arise. This level of transparency strengthens governance, improves cost control and supports long-term sustainability goals

The sky is the limit when it comes to unifying technologies and the resultant data in order to gain the most from buildings. The trick is to be systematic and ensure the unifying software provides true operational insight for improved decision making.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

World’s fastest 14 bit arbitrary waveform generator
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
The ARB Rider AWG-700 from Vepac is the world’s fastest 14 bit arbitrary waveform generator, with a 20 GS/s real-time update rate and 14 bit vertical resolution.

Read more...
Advanced DCSs preserve what must not change while enabling
Schneider Electric South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Next-generation DCSs, such as Schneider Electric’s Foxboro, are preserving the best of the old while introducing the new in a less disruptive manner.

Read more...
Transformers for mining house in Botswana
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
LH Marthinusen is completing the manufacture of two 30 MVA transformers for a mining house in Botswana.

Read more...
DIN-rail power supplies for reliable and efficient AC/DC conversion
Conical Technologies Electrical Power & Protection
The Claf Power AD75-2BxxS series DIN-rail power supplies are designed for industrial automation, control systems and process environments.

Read more...
Rethinking power for Africa’s data centres
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Africa’s digital economy is scaling faster than its power systems. If it wants resilient, competitive and sustainable data centres, the starting point must be a grid-to-chip architecture rather than a genset-first mentality.

Read more...
The growing decentralisation of power grids
Electrical Power & Protection
The decentralisation of power generation is changing how national grids function. For electrical engineers, several new challenges and opportunities are on the horizon.

Read more...
Custom mini substations for Zambian copper mine
Electrical Power & Protection
Recent orders to supply seventeen specially engineered mini substations for an underground copper mine in Zambia reinforces Trafo Power Solution’s track record in delivering customised electrical solutons for challenging environments.

Read more...
Smart power solutions for a low-carbon future
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As the world marked Earth Day 2026, ABB is highlighting the role of low-voltage smart power solutions in improving energy efficiency, reducing emissions and enabling more sustainable infrastructure.

Read more...
Why digital LV switchboards matter
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Today’s buildings account for up to 40% of global energy consumption and CO2 emissions. However, buildings are also expected to deliver higher availability and stronger safety performance while also being sustainable. Digital swirchboards make a difference in the way buildings are developed, upgraded and managed.

Read more...
Next-generation charging solution for tough mining and heavy-duty demands
Electrical Power & Protection
Epiroc South Africa is launching a new generation of charging solutions tailored to the specific challenges of underground mining and heavy-duty electrification.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved