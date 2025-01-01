Konecranes modernises paper roll warehouse with four automated cranes

May 2026 Motion Control & Drives





In May 2025, Konecranes received a contract from Palm to modernise an automated paper roll warehouse at its Wörth facility in Germany. The project includes the delivery of four automated cranes equipped with vacuum lifters to replace existing units, along with extensive software upgrades and new crane runways to increase throughput and warehouse efficiency. Implementation began in 2025 and will continue through 2027.

Palm is a leading producer of containerboard, with multiple production sites across Europe. At the Wörth location, the company operates a paper machine for manufacturing containerboard, as well as an adjacent automated warehouse for paper rolls, a facility that has long been equipped with Konecranes automated cranes. As part of the ongoing modernisation, two existing automated cranes in two of the warehouse’s six bays will be replaced by four new cranes, the crane runways will be renewed, and the entire material flow system will be optimised.

In addition to its proven crane technology, Konecranes is deploying an innovative control system for floor-based material handling equipment for the first time, expanding its expertise beyond traditional crane automation. This reinforces the company’s position as a comprehensive provider of material flow automation solutions.

The new control system for the floor-based material flow equipment was successfully implemented during live operation in September/October 2025. Installation and commissioning of the first two automated cranes and their associated runway are scheduled for spring 2026, followed by two additional cranes and the second runway in spring 2027.

A key success factor has been the multi-year pilot phase, during which experts from both companies worked closely on the overall system design. Requirements and solution concepts were jointly developed and modelled in detail using simulations at Konecranes. This validated the project’s feasibility and clearly demonstrated the expected efficiency gains within the warehouse.

“We are delivering this challenging project through our longstanding collaborative partnership with Palm. It once again underscores Konecranes’ strategy of not only maintaining, but continuously expanding strong, long-term customer relationships. What began with the delivery of cranes has evolved into a true partnership over the years, shaped by jointly planned and executed projects, particularly in material flow optimisation and efficiency improvements across various sites,” said Markus Otto, vice president for Process Cranes Sales, EMEA at Konecranes. “With the expansion and modernisation of the crane concept in our fully automated paper roll warehouse in Wörth, we can increase our loading capacity in Wörth by 30% and supply our customers with our high-quality containerboard even faster and more flexibly. Through our long-standing partnership, we have jointly developed extensive know-how in operating fully automated warehouse structures and are continuing on this path with this step.”

“The resulting performance increase redefines just-in-time delivery for our customers,” said Jürgen Kosse, chief technology officer of Containerboard at Papierfabrik Palm.

A strong focus on customers, commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a material handling industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalisation and technology, as well as efforts to make material flows more efficient with solutions that support the decarbonisation of the economy and advance circularity and safety.

For more information contact Tanja Wilson, Konecranes, +971 56 414 1878 , tanja.wilson@konecranes.com, www.konecranes.com





