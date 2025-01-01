Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Konecranes modernises paper roll warehouse with four automated cranes

May 2026 Motion Control & Drives


In May 2025, Konecranes received a contract from Palm to modernise an automated paper roll warehouse at its Wörth facility in Germany. The project includes the delivery of four automated cranes equipped with vacuum lifters to replace existing units, along with extensive software upgrades and new crane runways to increase throughput and warehouse efficiency. Implementation began in 2025 and will continue through 2027.

Palm is a leading producer of containerboard, with multiple production sites across Europe. At the Wörth location, the company operates a paper machine for manufacturing containerboard, as well as an adjacent automated warehouse for paper rolls, a facility that has long been equipped with Konecranes automated cranes. As part of the ongoing modernisation, two existing automated cranes in two of the warehouse’s six bays will be replaced by four new cranes, the crane runways will be renewed, and the entire material flow system will be optimised.

In addition to its proven crane technology, Konecranes is deploying an innovative control system for floor-based material handling equipment for the first time, expanding its expertise beyond traditional crane automation. This reinforces the company’s position as a comprehensive provider of material flow automation solutions.

The new control system for the floor-based material flow equipment was successfully implemented during live operation in September/October 2025. Installation and commissioning of the first two automated cranes and their associated runway are scheduled for spring 2026, followed by two additional cranes and the second runway in spring 2027.

A key success factor has been the multi-year pilot phase, during which experts from both companies worked closely on the overall system design. Requirements and solution concepts were jointly developed and modelled in detail using simulations at Konecranes. This validated the project’s feasibility and clearly demonstrated the expected efficiency gains within the warehouse.

“We are delivering this challenging project through our longstanding collaborative partnership with Palm. It once again underscores Konecranes’ strategy of not only maintaining, but continuously expanding strong, long-term customer relationships. What began with the delivery of cranes has evolved into a true partnership over the years, shaped by jointly planned and executed projects, particularly in material flow optimisation and efficiency improvements across various sites,” said Markus Otto, vice president for Process Cranes Sales, EMEA at Konecranes. “With the expansion and modernisation of the crane concept in our fully automated paper roll warehouse in Wörth, we can increase our loading capacity in Wörth by 30% and supply our customers with our high-quality containerboard even faster and more flexibly. Through our long-standing partnership, we have jointly developed extensive know-how in operating fully automated warehouse structures and are continuing on this path with this step.”

“The resulting performance increase redefines just-in-time delivery for our customers,” said Jürgen Kosse, chief technology officer of Containerboard at Papierfabrik Palm.

A strong focus on customers, commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a material handling industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalisation and technology, as well as efforts to make material flows more efficient with solutions that support the decarbonisation of the economy and advance circularity and safety.

For more information contact Tanja Wilson, Konecranes, +971 56 414 1878, tanja.wilson@konecranes.com, www.konecranes.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Rapid headframe replacement for Canada’s biggest potash mine
Motion Control & Drives
Mammoet has supported Ledcor with the construction of BHP’s new Jansen potash mine.

Read more...
Humanoid robots are moving faster
Motion Control & Drives
A humanoid robot has exceeded the world’s best human half marathon time, offering a glimpse into the industrial potential behind this spectacle.

Read more...
WearCheck strengthens onsite sampling capabilities
Wearcheck Motion Control & Drives
The precise accuracy of taking an oil sample from a machine component is one of the most critically important steps in the scientific analysis of oil as part of a condition monitoring programme.

Read more...
Enhancing carbon capture drilling efficiency with PowerFlex drives
Rockwell Automation Motion Control & Drives
To meet the growing demand for carbon capture and storage, Drillmec needed to make drilling ingress points for carbon capture faster, safer and more cost efficient.

Read more...
Investment in training is key for the lubrication industry
Motion Control & Drives
Lubrication management has grown more sophisticated in recent years, yet equipment failure rates linked to lubrication problems remain stubbornly high. The reason for this is that technology can only go so far without the people behind it being properly trained.

Read more...
Servo drives for washdown and hygienic environments
Motion Control & Drives
Kollmorgen has expanded the application range of its Kollmorgen Essentials servo drive to include hygienic and washdown environments.

Read more...
Oil analysis is an investment that pays a cost-savings dividend
Wearcheck Motion Control & Drives
The majority of organisations implementing oil analysis face the challenge of maximising operational cost savings against the pressure to achieve full production and enhance shareholder value. An organisation may, or may not, achieve the intended benefits for several reasons, chief among them being the failure to implement a sound corrective-action strategy.

Read more...
Rollers excel where profits balance on a knife edge
igus Motion Control & Drives
Polymer component specialist manufacturer, igus has developed a range of lubrication-free long-life knife edge rollers designed to improve the transfer of products between conveyor belts in high-speed production environments.

Read more...
Smart farming
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Smart Farming agricultural team works closely with farmers throughout southern Africa, assisting them with the selection, installation and operation of new electromechanical systems.

Read more...
How to size and select a servo motor
Festo South Africa Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Festo highlights some factors to consider in the process of sizing and selecting a servo motor effectively to ensure optimal performance, reliability and energy efficiency.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved