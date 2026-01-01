Fanless embedded Box PC

April 2026 Industrial Wireless

Industrial PC solutions provider, AAEON has introduced the BOXER-6648-ARS, its first fanless embedded Box PC featuring the new Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) range (formerly Arrow Lake).

Available in two SKUs offering either the Intel H810 (A1) or Intel Q870 Chipset (A2), the system offers a choice of Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285/285T, Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 265/265T, or Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 225/225T CPU. As a result, the system can provide up to 24 cores of processing power alongside up to 36 TOPs of AI inferencing performance via new Intel platform’s integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU die architecture.

Primarily designed for more complex or AI-driven industrial automation applications, the BOXER-6648-ARS is equipped with six DB-9 ports for RS-232 /422 /485 , an 8-bit DIO terminal block, and three LAN ports (two 2,5 GbE, one 1 GbE). The model based on the Intel H810 Chipset adds four USB 3.2 (5 Gbps) and four USB 2.0 ports to this selection, while the Intel Q870 Chipset model is more expansive, with six USB 3.2 (10 Gbps) ports and two USB 2.0 ports. The other main differentiator between the two SKUs is Intel Active Management Technology support on the two 2,5 GbE LAN ports, which is reserved for the Intel Q870 Chipset (A2) model only.

For memory, the BOXER-6648-ARS can support up to 96 GB of DDR5. Meanwhile, both NVMe and SATA storage options are supported via an M.2 2280 M-Key slot and two 6,35 cm SATA drive bays. Further expansion can be found in the form of an M.2 2230 E-Key for Wi-Fi module installation.

The BOXER-6648-ARS is relatively slim at 264 mm x 81 mm x 156 mm, and has an operating temperature of -25 to 50°C when equipped with a 65 W CPU. The system also grants relatively comprehensive power protection for industrial use, with a 10 to 35 V DC power input range bolstered by over current, over/under voltage and short circuit protection.

In addition to its physical ruggedness, the system provides a built-in secure boot key designed to enhance data security for edge-based deployments, including BIOS-level features such as UEFI Secure Boot, Security Flash, and Rollback Protection. The system also supports Secure Boot at the OS-level, with the purpose of blocking unauthorised code from running during the operating system startup process.

With respect to its OS, the BOXER-6648-ARS supports Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC, Windows 11 Pro, and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





