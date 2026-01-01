Belt tension meter drives peak machinery performance

April 2026 Motion Control & Drives

Belts are the heartbeat of a vast array of machinery, from compressors and conveyor systems to pumps and harvesters, providing the essential link that transfers power and drives motion, ensuring smooth operation and sustained productivity.





“When belts perform at their best, machinery runs seamlessly, production stays on track and reliability becomes the standard,” says Eddie Martens, product manager at SKF South Africa. “Belts play a critical role, with accurate alignment and proper tensioning essential to achieving peak performance and efficiency, long-term reliability and extended system longevity.”

This is where SKF’s TKBT 10 belt tension meter steps in as a game changer. Engineered to transform belt tensioning into a process defined by accuracy, reliability and ease of use, this portable, user-friendly tool turns a critical requirement into a confident routine. Equipped with a flexible neck sensor and an optional long cable for challenging hard-to-reach or hazardous environments, the instrument’s robust design makes belt maintenance easier, safer, more precise, and also, remarkably simple.

The TKBT 10 determines a belt’s natural frequency (Hz) and calculates tension force in Newtons (N). Results are displayed clearly on a bright LCD screen, ensuring measurements are easy to read, even in poorly lit areas. With a multilingual interface offering six language options and internal memory with a storage capacity of up to 750 readings, the tool is built for versatility. Zero point calibration allows users to perform calibration independently, adding convenience to precision.





The TKBT 10 belt tension meter is ideal for a wide spectrum of belt driven machinery, from HVAC systems, centrifugal fans and blowers to crushers, vibrating screens, combine units, irrigation pumps and mobile equipment. “In fact, this instrument ensures precision in pumps, fans, mixers, machine tools, mobile equipment and countless other belt-driven applications on vehicle and machinery applications,” says Martens. The versatility of the TBKT 10 makes it a trusted solution across industries including manufacturing, material handling, packaging, mining, mineral processing, cement, agriculture, food and beverage, where reliable performance and efficiency are non negotiable.

With precise pulley alignment and accurate tensioning as non negotiable foundations for long belt life and continuous production, the innovative SKF TKBT 10 delivers the critical data needed: quickly, safely and with absolute confidence. By protecting against wear, securing reliability, maximising uptime and powering productivity, the tool amplifies efficient, sustainable operations, setting a new benchmark in belt maintenance.

Credit(s)

SKF South Africa





