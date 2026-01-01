PCS Global

March 2026 System Integration & Control Systems Design

Project and industry:

PCS Global led a digital infrastructure initiative in a southern African data centre setting, aiming to merge several essential operational systems into one cohesive platform. The objective was to break down silos, enable real-time decisions, and ensure seamless operation in a mission-critical environment.

Project location:

Southern Africa

Project outcome:

The project was completed on schedule, bolstering operational resilience throughout the facility:

• Unified previously separated systems into a single operational view

• Enhanced uptime and minimised manual tasks

• Streamlined response times for operations

• Provided access to real-time, actionable insights

• Reinforced daily decision-making and improved overall system reliability

By consolidating multiple isolated systems into one user-friendly platform, PCS Global laid the groundwork for sustained efficiency, transparency, and control within a high-stakes data centre atmosphere.

Biggest challenge and solution:

Data centres generate immense amounts of operational data, which can be overwhelming and make it difficult to pinpoint valuable insights. Working independently, critical systems limited visibility and slowed action.

PCS Global deployed Rockwell Automation PLCs in conjunction with Ignition SCADA, creating a “single pane of glass” solution. This approach turned raw data into an intuitive, centralised display, granting real-time operational insight, quicker reactions, and improved site-wide decision-making.

Key technologies:

• Rockwell Automation Studio 5000

• Ignition SCADA (Inductive Automation)

• Rockwell Automation PLCs

One thing we would do differently:

Refine early-stage system mapping and data organisation to speed up integration and deliver actionable insights earlier in the project.

Unique selling point:

PCS Global’s commissioning team is inherently curious and eager to learn. They work beyond standard expectations, striving to deeply understand and optimise every system they implement. This ensures robust, insight-driven operations that remain effective under mission-critical circumstances.





