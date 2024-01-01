Editor's Choice
Condition monitoring in hazardous areas

January 2026 Motion Control & Drives

SKF is further strengthening its condition monitoring portfolio with a newly developed hazardous area version of its Microlog Analyzer dBX portable vibration analyser. The device, certified to IECEx, ATEX, Class I Division 2 and Class I Zone 2 standards, can safely perform condition-based maintenance in potentially explosive atmospheres in sectors such as energy and chemical processing. The Microlog Analyzer dBX, paired with SKF’s comprehensive condition monitoring solutions, delivers cutting-edge insight into the health of rotating assets, now extending that intelligence to hazardous areas.

Enabling predictive maintenance in hazardous areas helps users avoid costly downtime and equipment failures. The Microlog Analyzer dBX for hazardous environments minimises unplanned maintenance, reduces operating costs and raises rotational machinery reliability. It allows high-precision, real-time condition monitoring in areas that were previously difficult to monitor. The device can be applied in industries including traditional energy, chemicals, food and beverage (including ethanol), and others where flammable gases, vapour or mist may be present. This reduces the risk of ignition and ensures compliance with strict industry regulations.

The Microlog Analyzer dBX for hazardous environments delivers high-speed performance and field-ready durability. With MPA-in-a-flash data acquisition, which is three times faster than earlier models and an integrated camera, it streamlines documentation and diagnostics in demanding conditions. Its intuitive touch and keypad controls, modular upgrade option, and advanced capabilities, like SKF gE bearing analysis, make it a versatile solution for tasks such as impact testing, digital recording and multi-plane balancing.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


