The challenge of accurate counting of transparent bottles

Detecting and counting clear bottles in pharmaceutical, food and beverage applications has been a difficult sensing challenge. With traditional photoelectric sensors the sensing beam may burn through translucent materials, or the emitted light may reflect off the bottle, resulting in unreliable counting results. Ultrasonic sensors can be used to detect clear objects reliably, but ultrasonic solutions may not have a fast enough response time, and the ultrasonic beam is usually too wide to detect the gaps between bottles. A solution is needed that will reliably count clear bottles as they pass on a conveyor, and is sensitive to the small gaps between targets.
The World-Beam QS30 clear object sensor from Turck Banner has been created specifically to detect and count clear objects reliably. The optical design of the QS30 controls how the emitted light strikes the reflector. The stable and controlled optical path allows the sensor’s microcontroller to detect small changes in the light level. Additionally, the fast 500 microsecond response time makes the sensor able to detect and count the clear bottles as they quickly pass on the conveyor.
For counting applications, the switching threshold is based on the amount of light received by the sensor as the gap between the bottles passes through the light beam. To configure this application, the sensor is aligned to the retroreflector, and the bottles are positioned so that the beam is passing through the gap between the bottles. A Light SET is then performed to teach the sensor the expected light level it should receive from the retroreflector. The user selects a switch point, either 8% (clear), 16% (medium) or 32% (dark) below this taught light level. All conditions darker than this selected switch point will trigger an output.
In this application, the sensor’s automatic compensation algorithm should be disabled to prevent the sensor from adjusting to the brighter light level it receives when no bottle is present. It is advised to select the darkest switch point which reliably detects the bottle. The medium level will work for most applications. Dark level may provide more robust detection under difficult environmental conditions such as dust and vibration.
The QS30 clear object sensor has an innovative 30 mm housing to suit any mounting requirement, and has IP67 or IP69K environmental rating, depending on the model. Not only does it have a high power sensing range of 200 metres, but it is also easily configurable, using either the push button on the sensor or via a remote input line. It includes bright LED operating status indicators visible from 360° for easy identification.
Read more...Predictive maintenance can drive costs down Omron Electronics
Sensors & Transducers
Unplanned machine downtime is a huge headache for businesses. To combat this, manufacturers are looking for innovative solutions that go beyond traditional preventive maintenance.
Read more...Optical sensing and indication in one device Turck Banner Southern Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The new PVS28 optical and indication sensor provides visual operator guidance, with touchless activation for fast and reliable picking, assembly and fulfilment applications. It features both optical sensing and intuitive indication in one device.
Read more...How lighting solutions support lean manufacturing processes Turck Banner Southern Africa
Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
The philosophy of lean principles is a big trend in the pharmaceutical industry. It emphasises using time and resources as efficiently as possible in order to reduce waste and focus on value-added activities. Here are four examples of how lighting solutions can help increase efficiency by addressing common sources of wasted time and resources in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Read more...Smart sensor solutions for sustainable farming practices ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Sustainability is a key theme of World Food Month. Smart sensor solutions from ifm support sustainable farming practices by helping farmers use resources more efficiently. By optimising irrigation, fertilisation and pest control, these sensors reduce the environmental impact of agriculture, while increasing yields.
Read more...Innovative technology revolutionises 3D measurement Pepperl+Fuchs
Sensors & Transducers
From industrial automation, to autonomous vehicles, to care robots, mastering the challenges of the future will require powerful 3D sensors that capture their surroundings quickly, comprehensively and with millimetre precision. A technological innovation from Pepperl+Fuchs, in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicon Technology (ISIT), enables 3D measurement with maximum precision and performance while remaining highly cost-efficient.
Read more...Programmable LED indicators Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Turck Banner is expanding its portfolio of LED lights with the robust LED indicators of the K100 series. These units improve workflow and reduce downtime through clearly communicated status information.