RFID made simple

November 2023 Industrial Wireless

Pepperl+Fuchs now offers a practical solution for users looking for an easy entry into the world of RFID with all its possibilities. The new F191 RFID read/write device combines the advantages of sophisticated industrial UHF technology with a standardised interface for IO-link communication. This is a cost-effective enabler for a wide range of standard applications in areas such as intralogistics, automotive and materials handling.

An all-in-one solution, the read/write device covers a wide range of applications in a cost-effective manner. It seamlessly identifies and tracks parts and goods according to the Track and Trace principle. Transparency can therefore be established throughout the entire manufacturing process, creating the information basis for implementing Industry 4.0 concepts.

Start quickly in Easy Mode

The IO-Link masters from Pepperl+Fuchs support the simple connection of the new UHF RFID read/write devices. The F191 RFID read/write devices are commissioned without time-consuming programming via the future-proof, integrated IO-Link interface. In Easy Mode the devices transfer their data to the higher level system in accordance with the plug-and-play principle, without integrating complex function blocks. It does not matter whether this is an IoT-centric or PLC-centric architecture. Pepperl+Fuchs offers the appropriate IO-Link masters for connecting the RFID read/write devices from a single source for both applications. This means that up to eight RFID read/write devices can be operated in a cost-effective manner on just one IO-Link master. The multiprotocol capability of the IO-Link master module ensures compatibility with almost any bus or control system.

Rugged UHF technology for industrial applications

When the F191 RFID read/write devices are in operation, they enable reliable detection of various UHF tag types in a sensing range of up to 1 metre by means of transmit power of up to 100 mW ERP (adjustable). A wide range of application-specific tags from the Pepperl+Fuchs product range are available for this purpose. UHF technology makes it possible to detect bulk data from multiple tags simultaneously in one read operation. With a rugged IP67 housing, integrated antenna and a wide temperature range of -25 to 70°C, the F191 RFID read/write devices are also designed for use under adverse ambient conditions.

Decades of RFID expertise behind the solution

In the Pepperl+Fuchs UHF RFID portfolio, the F191 read/write device joins the F190 and F192 versions already established on the market. Compared to the new F191, these support advanced setting options for more complex special applications and a greatly increased sensing range. With their broad experience gained over 30 years of RFID development and other solutions for the LF and HF frequency range, a wide variety of applications can be covered by the identification experts at Pepperl+Fuchs.

Highlights of the F191 UHF read/write device with IO-Link include the following:

• Economical, high-performance identification solution with IO-Link interface.

• Especially simple RFID solution with plug-and-play connectivity, and no programming required.

• Low channel costs for maximum efficiency by connecting multiple read/write devices to an IO-Link master.

• Flexible system integration with connection via IO-Link master to almost all bus systems and controllers.

• Optimal read range of up to 1 metre for a wide range of applications.

• Multitag reading of numerous tags for maximum efficiency.

• Maximum process reliability due to the high degree of protection, an extended temperature range, and adjustable transmitter radiated power.


Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Fax: 086 756 8741
Email: info@za.pepperl-fuchs.com
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
