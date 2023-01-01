Explosion-protected control units

The new range of control units from Pepperl+Fuchs offers a clever solution for switching and controlling circuits in hazardous areas that are designated ATEX/IECEx Zones 1/21 and 2/22. Designed with Ex de eb protection, the LRP series complies with the IP66 degree of protection, and features a concealed silicone rubber gasket that ensures that the enclosure has a long-term tight seal. With a wide temperature range of -40 to 55°C, they can be used in harsh ambient conditions and outdoor areas.

The key feature of the LRP series is its exceptionally high degree of flexibility for configuring individual switching and control solutions. Pepperl+Fuchs offers five different enclosure versions, each of which can be installed with a variety of different operating elements from its broad portfolio. Examples are push buttons, mushroom buttons, LED indicators, emergency stop buttons and rotary actuators.

In addition to three compact enclosure sizes for space-saving installation of one to three operating elements, the series has two flexible enclosure sizes. The control units are ideal for integrating large switches or monitoring functions such as ammeters and voltmeters from the Pepperl+Fuchs portfolio. The two enclosure sizes can accommodate up to five standard operating elements when installed fully expanded − a high degree of functionality that is unique on the market. Three different label sizes allow for individual labelling, even when using operating elements of different sizes. Two cable entries can be mounted in parallel on the bottom of the enclosure for simplified wiring. For all five enclosure versions, the grounding point is ideally positioned on the enclosure, and is removable to avoid obstructions during installation.

