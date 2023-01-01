Explosion-protected control units

The new range of control units from Pepperl+Fuchs offers a clever solution for switching and controlling circuits in hazardous areas that are designated ATEX/IECEx Zones 1/21 and 2/22. Designed with Ex de eb protection, the LRP series complies with the IP66 degree of protection, and features a concealed silicone rubber gasket that ensures that the enclosure has a long-term tight seal. With a wide temperature range of -40 to 55°C, they can be used in harsh ambient conditions and outdoor areas.
The key feature of the LRP series is its exceptionally high degree of flexibility for configuring individual switching and control solutions. Pepperl+Fuchs offers five different enclosure versions, each of which can be installed with a variety of different operating elements from its broad portfolio. Examples are push buttons, mushroom buttons, LED indicators, emergency stop buttons and rotary actuators.
In addition to three compact enclosure sizes for space-saving installation of one to three operating elements, the series has two flexible enclosure sizes. The control units are ideal for integrating large switches or monitoring functions such as ammeters and voltmeters from the Pepperl+Fuchs portfolio. The two enclosure sizes can accommodate up to five standard operating elements when installed fully expanded − a high degree of functionality that is unique on the market. Three different label sizes allow for individual labelling, even when using operating elements of different sizes. Two cable entries can be mounted in parallel on the bottom of the enclosure for simplified wiring. For all five enclosure versions, the grounding point is ideally positioned on the enclosure, and is removable to avoid obstructions during installation.
Pepperl+Fuchs now offers a practical solution for users looking for an easy entry into the world of RFID with all its possibilities. The new F191 RFID read/write device combines the advantages of sophisticated industrial UHF technology with a standardised interface for IO-link communication.
From industrial automation, to autonomous vehicles, to care robots, mastering the challenges of the future will require powerful 3D sensors that capture their surroundings quickly, comprehensively and with millimetre precision. A technological innovation from Pepperl+Fuchs, in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicon Technology (ISIT), enables 3D measurement with maximum precision and performance while remaining highly cost-efficient.
Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its range of handheld readers with the introduction of an extremely powerful variant, the OHV210 series mobile handheld readers. The new devices, which are equipped with a Bluetooth 5 interface for low energy consumption, reliably read all common 1-D and 2-D barcodes, even on reflective or differently coloured surfaces.
Pepperl+Fuchs is breaking new ground in ultrasonic sensor technology for CAN-based applications in mobile machines. For the first time, machine builders can now use E1-approved ultrasonic sensors with an integrated CAN interface in their mobile machines. This makes the costly and time-consuming integration of additional CAN interfaces a thing of the past.
Major industrial accidents around the world, like the Bhopal chemical plant disaster, have occurred due to insufficient and poorly designed safety systems. Gary Bradshaw, director of alarm and safety system specialist Omniflex, explains how SIL ratings work and the dangers of the misconceptions that exist around them.
Intrinsically safe smart devices enable lone mobile workers to work seamlessly throughout the plant with the help of digital support. The significant increase in production efficiency and reliability is noticeable.
If you want to curb climate change, you can’t get around hydrogen. The first element of the periodic table is a key factor in decarbonising transport and industry - provided the gas is produced without CO2 emissions.
HMS Networks has released a new version of the Ixxat SafeT100 module, allowing users to implement safe I/Os for FSoE (Functional Safety over EtherCAT), which was previously available only for PROFIsafe and CIP Safety.