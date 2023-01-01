Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

WEG partners with Panaco in the DRC

September 2023 Motion Control & Drives

The strengthened presence of WEG in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), through its strategic alliance with ts value-added reseller (VAR) Panaco, has proved to be highly successful. Thierry Kakese, WEG’s regional manager for Central Africa, attributes this success to the alignment of business models between the two companies. “As a major player, WEG has long been dedicated to establishing and nurturing a robust VAR partner network in the Central African region, ensuring sustainable growth and expanding our installed base of products and solutions,” he says.

Panaco was appointed as WEG’s VAR in the DRC four years ago, and plays a vital role in the region. The company was one of the first electrical subcontractors operating in that country. Today, with more than 40 years experience, Panaco possesses the experience and capability to meet the escalating demand for WEG motors, drives and other products in the country. The company’s reputation and established operations in the key mining centres of Lubumbashi and Kolwezi, ensure efficient stockholding, allowing easy access to WEG products. This significantly reduces lead times for complete motors and drives, and for spare parts in case of breakdowns.

Apart from the mining sector, Panaco and WEG also serve other industries, such as power and water utilities, and cement. Kakese emphasises that partnering with Panaco facilitates essential market feedback, enabling WEG to make informed decisions and maintain its position as a leading provider of electrical products and solutions.

Recognising the significance of the DRC and the Copperbelt region, WEG’s team, in collaboration with Panaco, regularly visits end user operations to closely comprehend specific challenges and requirements.

Financial operations director at Panaco, Khalid Patel shares that to support the growing installed base and increased demand in the DRC, Panaco and WEG will establish a support centre in the Katanga province. This facility will conduct technical assessments, offer local maintenance and repair services for Low Voltage drives, and enhance overall support for our customers.

“The enduring success of the WEG and Panaco partnership stems from our shared technical expertise,” Patel says. “Ongoing support is provided via the South African-based WEG operation, which is bolstered through comprehensive training for our sales and technical teams.” Training sessions take place both in the DRC and at the WEG drives training centre in Johannesburg, enabling Panaco to deliver excellent customer service.

Kakese highlights an increasing demand for motor and drive combinations in the DRC and neighbouring regions. “This demand is not merely due to WEG’s extended warranty but primarily because of the superior performance and compatibility offered by correctly matched motor and drive combinations,” he explains. “End users who have embraced this trend experience improved reliability and better performance. Furthermore, the energy saving benefits of WEG’s IE3 and IE4 motors have made them highly sought after as major miners strive to reduce energy consumption and reduced operating costs.”

WEG transformers have also gained popularity in the region, with them being locally manufactured in South Africa, with capacities of up to 40 MVA. Kakese highlights the logistical advantages of sourcing such equipment from South Africa instead of from overseas. The close collaboration between the support teams in South Africa and Panaco ensures that transformers are precisely specified to meet technical application requirements, guaranteeing reliability and optimal performance.

Recognising the increasing power demand in the DRC, particularly in the mining and other sectors, Panaco has decided to augment its product offering by also stocking generator sets. “Initially, the market is expected to favour standard WEG gensets, manufactured in South Africa, with convenient logistics. However, this expansion also opens doors to supply custom-engineered gensets tailored to specific applications,” Patel says.

“This strategic partnership in the DRC has yielded remarkable results, and we look forward to both significantly increasing the installed base of WEG products and expanding the level of sale and aftermarket support we offer to our customer base,” Patel says. “The shared business vision, technical expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction have paved the way for sustainable growth and the provision of premium products that enhance reliability, performance and cost-effectiveness for end users in the region.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 723 6000
Email: info@zestweg.com
www: www.weg.net
Articles: More information and articles about WEG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Belt alignment tool for belt and chain drives
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The accurate alignment of belt and chain drives can make a considerable contribution to a plant’s overall production levels, and subsequent profitability. SKF’s TKBA series of belt alignment tools can align pulleys and sprockets accurately, and allow for corrections for various types of misalignment.

Read more...
Linear guides with ultra-smooth motion technology
Motion Control & Drives
The low friction and smooth motion characteristics of linear guides make them a valuable addition to all kinds of systems that require high-performance motion control.

Read more...
Modular design multiplies gearbox flexibility
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
By simplifying its configuration of components, SEW-EURODRIVE’s modular design delivers the flexibility required to achieve technically unique innovations with parts that are readily available and cost effective.

Read more...
Pushing the limits of polymers
igus Motion Control & Drives
With advancements in polymer technology, the application boundaries for technical plastics have expanded significantly. With the igutex fibre composite technology they can withstand extreme loads in heavy duty applications.

Read more...
Bearing heater facilitates installation
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF’s TWIM 15 induction bearing heater heats up roller bearings and other ring-shaped metallic components. By eliminating the need to use force, the bearing heater facilitates the bearing installation process, keeping uptime to a maximum.

Read more...
Automating for efficiency with Maxolution
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
Well known for its drive technology, SEW-EURODRIVE partners with customers to design and implement automation projects for their plants, factories and warehouses using its powerful Maxolution offering. ...

Read more...
High-performance V-belts
Motion Control & Drives
Reduced life of V-belts in the HVAC sector is a major concern to industry. Replacing conventional rubber V-belts used on air handling units (AHUs) with Fenner’s high-performance composite (HPC) V-belts results in higher drive efficiency, greater comfort, reduced downtime, and extended service life.

Read more...
Diving robot cleans up canals
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
Around 70% of the waste in water sinks to the bottom of the ocean or decomposes into micro and nanoplastics, amounting to tens of millions of tons. So the European Horizon Maelstrom research project put together an international research team and developed the Robotic Seabed Cleaning Platform.

Read more...
Tectra Automation celebrates debut sale of its Ctrl X CORE automation syste
Motion Control & Drives
As a pioneer in industrial automation solutions, Tectra Automation has sold its first Ctrl X CORE PLC to Bagtech International. Bagtech provides fertiliser management and handling solutions such as conveyor belts, fertiliser mobile and bagging machines, and coating machines

Read more...
Zest WEG helps power Kipushi’s new dawn
Zest WEG Group Africa Motion Control & Drives
As part of Ivanhoe Mines’ refurbishment of the historic Kipushi Zinc-Copper Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zest WEG will be supplying a range of electrical and energy solutions.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved