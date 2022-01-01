Editor's Choice
Upgraded cable guides for jib cranes

September 2022 Motion Control & Drives

Stahl Cranes and Hoists is shifting its jib crane cable management systems from the old system of festoons and pulleys to reliable and snag-free energy chain systems from specialist supplier, igus.

Manufactured from engineered polymers, the energy chains are mechanical machine elements that guide and protect data and power cables needed to operate the crane. Rather than the cables being exposed and hanging from the festoon system, the energy chains secure the cables within the chain and provide the required movement without damaging the cables.

Stahl Cranes and Hoists’ sales manager, Marius Ferreira, says the latest crane manufactured and supplied to SEW-Eurodrive’s Gauteng factory is supplied with an energy chain system from igus. Its ease of installation on the crane and lack of rotating moving parts makes for a less complicated system with fewer structural attachments, clamps and weld points.

Abrasion resistance

The 3 ton monorail system is used in the company’s parts washbay for the cleaning of equipment from its customer sites around the country. The potential for dirt and ingress is therefore significantly higher than usual applications and the use of abrasion-resistant polymers ensures that the cable and energy chain do not wear out. Compared to a trolley system on a festoon, there are far fewer moving parts, no lubrication and the energy chain system is less likely to be damaged by accident, as is the case with the older method.

“With the introduction of igus energy chains on our cranes, there is virtually no reason to return to the old festoon systems. Data gathered from our cranes using energy chains suggests they are considerably more reliable, need almost no maintenance, do not use lubricants and, most importantly, keep the cables out of harm’s way.

“In conjunction with igus’ Chainflex cables which are specially designed to bend and flex, there is no reason why the energy chain and cables should not last the lifetime of the crane with just routine maintenance. Growing demand for igus’ energy chains has led to keener pricing and is considered more cost effective throughout its lifespan,” says Ferreira.

Engineered polymers

igus managing director, Ian Hewat, says the success of its systems lie in the engineered polymer materials on offer, which simply cannot be matched globally. igumid G, a high-performance plastic that possesses a variety of traits for a number of different environments, can handle strenuous loads and extreme temperatures. It is also abrasion-resistant and suitable for outdoor use. A host of other materials are available for even extreme or unusual applications.

“We supply our energy chains for applications as diverse as heavy port cranes, mining machines, industrial machines and even 3D printers and robotics. Whatever the size or application, we are able to produce energy chains that are fit for purpose and able to outlast and outperform just about everything available in the marketplace today. With ongoing research and development at the company’s headquarters in Germany and plants across the globe, igus continues to innovate and develop solutions and materials for almost any application,” concludes Hewat.

For more information contact igus South Africa, +27 11 312 1848, ihewat@igus.net, www.igus.co.za





