Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Automation as a separate engineering discipline

September 2022 SAIMC


Johan Maartens.

In August 2022, ECSA (the Engineering Council of South Africa) asked me to provide a feasibility study on the sustainability of an automation engineering discipline for South Africa.

Automation already forms part of some engineering disciplines, so what it boils down to is, should automation form part of each engineering discipline in which it is employed, (which would mean that companies in every applicable engineering field should have automation-trained staff?) Or should automation be a separate engineering discipline providing services to the other engineering disciplines?

During my tenure as IT manager at Mossgas (now PetroSA), we had a severe shortage of staff with knowledge of SAP payroll software. This led us to ask ourselves, should we appoint financial staff and train them as SAP programmers, or should we select SAP staff and train them in the application of SAP software?

Because no SAP staff was available (they moved abroad or moved around for more lucrative offers), we chose financial individuals. We trained them in SAP, which was a much faster process to obtain sufficient expertise for our situation.

SAP training has always been excellent – having a specialist team available to train our staff formed the backbone of our decision. In the case of automation, there is no such facility available.

With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution, automation is the keyword. However, South Africa has no qualification with automation as its focus. Considering that there are predictions of 12 million jobs in danger of disappearing in Europe by 2040 due to ageing populations, competition and cost-cutting, South Africa needs to change its focus.

Which country is best for automation? According to the International Federation of Robotics, the world´s top 10 most automated countries are (from first to tenth): Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, USA, and Belgium and Luxemburg (which are combined in the statistics).

The results of my survey produced the following results:

Industry involvement:

• 16,3% end users.

• 10,2% suppliers.

• 16,3% system integrators.

• 24,5% consultants.

• 12,2% education and training.

Should automation be a separate engineering discipline?

• Yes: 71,4%.

• No: 20,4%.

Which strategy should tertiary education follow?

Education should investigate providing fit-for-purpose modules (this is similar to the electrical discipline which has electronic and heavy-current modules in its curricula). Modules could include building automation, factory automation or process automation specific, according to 85,4% of respondents.

When you entered this industry, name three of the most important areas of skills that could have been provided through education (theory):

• Programming: 31%.

• Control: 20%.

• Automation: 10%.

• Networks: 16%.

• Instrumentation: 16%.

When you entered this industry, name three of the most important practical skills that could have been provided through education if the right equipment were available (practical):

• Hands-on experience and fault finding: 82%.

Yours in Automation,

Johan Maartens


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 107 2462
Fax: 086 651 5238
Email: admin@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Paul Sikhakhane of Mzukulu Technologies gave a very interesting presentation on Poka-Yoke implementation on a seat assembly line, from a system integrator’s perspective.

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Phoenix Contact’s Cameron Taylor put to educational use his seven years of industry experience specialising in the field of surge and lightning protection.

Read more...
SAIMC: Gqueberha branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The newly formed Gqueberha branch of the SAIMC is looking for new members and support from the industry as it gears up to start organising regular technology meetings and opportunities to network.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Disruption is coming to a police station near you!
SAIMC SAIMC
While reporting my mobile phone stolen, I got to thinking: what value did the officer at the police station bring to the incident?

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Sagadevan Kanniappen from WIKA tackled the interesting and relevant topic of pressure instrumentation protection and measurement stability methods for demanding applications.

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
Having resumed monthly in-person technology evenings earlier this year following a protracted hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, on 13 July the SAIMC’s Johannesburg branch hosted the instrumentation ...

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Government’s dilemma
SAIMC SAIMC
South Africa needs to get serious about the education of its citizens – all of them. Racial discrimination, lowering of standards, adding 5% to scores, etc., are not practices that are preparing our citizens for a new industrial revolution.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
News from the SAIMC Durban branch.

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
SAIMC SAIMC
News from the SAIMC Secunda branch.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: MALEs are ruling the world!
SAIMC SAIMC
“By the way, I see there are also many FEMALEs ruling the world.”

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved