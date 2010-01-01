Washdown brushless servo motors in IP66K/IP67 rating

Teknic's new Hudson brushless servo motor models are rated for washdown applications per IP66K/IP67. These motors can withstand high-pressure sprays (IP66K) and short periods of submersion up to 1 metre (IP67). Teknic’s rugged, reliable Hudson motors have powered automated equipment in high-volume OEM markets for over 10 years, including medical, AOI and CNC equipment.

Designed, built and tested in the USA, these motors are thoughtfully designed for efficient manufacturability. This design, combined with a high investment in automation equipment, allows Teknic to cost-effectively build and test its servo components using skilled technicians.

The non-proprietary, open-standard communication design allows the servo motors to be used with virtually any brushless servo drive, regardless of protocol. Fast electrical time constants and high torque-to-inertia ratios provide responsive, accurate dynamic performance.

Innovations such as harmonically-pure windings, helically-skewed stator laminations and custom-balanced EPM rotors provide notably smooth and quiet motion. The motors’ brushless design, oversized and permanently lubricated brand-name bearings, Class H high-temperature winding (180ºC), fault-tolerant encoder design, fully sintered rare-earth magnets and extensive testing of every servo motor, assure high quality and lasting reliability.

Combining fully sintered neodymium-iron-boron magnets with an optimised magnet shape, winding fill factor, stator skew angle and rotor geometry allows high power density and fade-free performance.

All Hudson servo motors are UL, ULc and CE rated for use at 24 V DC through 340 V DC. They are also RoHS, REACH and Conflict Mineral compliant.

