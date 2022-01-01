Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Beware the fire starter

August 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

By John Raptakis, offer marketing CLD, CLS & FD, Home & Distribution Business, Schneider Electric.


John Raptakis.

Commercial and industrial properties are faced a with a number of fundamental challenges when ensuring the safety of people and their facilities. One of the biggest challenges is the fire and surge hazards which have the potential to cause critical damage and, worse, loss of life.

It is estimated that electrical fires account for 22% of workplace fires. These fires often occur due to defects in medium- or low-voltage (MV or LV) system wiring, switches and motors; however, one major insurer estimates that 25% of electrical failures are due to loose or faulty connections.

The tragedy is that, often, many of these fires can be prevented if organisations partner with accredited, qualified electricians whose work meets the highest standards and who use reliable equipment. There are no shortcuts when installing and maintaining electrical equipment. Unqualified organisations or individuals will often use cheaper equipment that compromises the overall integrity of the system, or incorrectly select, deploy and apply technology.

As mentioned, faulty electrical connections are a major cause of failure in MV and LV installations. Improper tightening torque, constant vibrations, corrosion, or excessive pressure or friction can cause cable, busbar and circuit breaker connections to deteriorate. Frequent temperature cycling and on/off switching can also contribute to loosening equipment.

Where to start?

Organisations must get to the root cause of why equipment fails which can lead to potential electrical surges and fires.

The first step is conducting an initial audit that includes:

• Identification of specific electrical risks.

• Analysis of risks and the likelihood of occurrence and consequences, both in terms of possible harm to employees, property damage and business interruption.

• Evaluation and ranking of risks to provide a baseline of exposure.

The second step is to develop a mitigation strategy. This involves determining which risk(s) can be removed or reduced, and how these potential consequences can be limited.

The good news

Smart sensing has come a long way, and now allows organisations to proactively focus on and mitigate potential electrical fires, providing a substantial improvement in resilience. Smart sensing devices, combined with cloud-based data analytics, are enabling inspections to be supported by continuous 24/7 thermal monitoring.

Considering the above, organisations can benefit from:

• Monitoring, with selected sensors in strategic locations throughout the electrical system that continuously collect data on operational conditions.

• Analysis, using sensor-derived data either locally or delivered to cloud-based data analytics software, to identify trends and alert local personnel of potential changes in e.g. thermal conditions.

• Recommendations that result in implementing corrective actions, with ongoing feedback and analysis over time to ensure changes have been made – and that those changes have delivered the desired operational improvements.

At Schneider Electric, we have developed a large portfolio of sensors that monitor specific risks, such as over-temperature conditions either in LV and MV settings, or the performance of arc flash mitigation solutions in transformer applications. To fully utilise smart sensors, we also offer monitoring solutions at the customer’s site and cloud-based monitoring services.

Ultimately, to protect people and buildings, organisations must partner with accredited and experienced suppliers that offer the requisite skill and technology to prevent any electrical fires or surges.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Narrow power supply with high power density
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The devices are particularly suitable for urban infrastructure and in machine building, where they find their way into small systems with basic requirements.

Read more...
Stakeholder engagement mitigates renewable energy project delays
Electrical Power & Protection
The challenge lies in seeing that a low-carbon transition is not about replacing one dirty fuel with another, cleaner type, but about adjusting our entire way of life around that fuel.

Read more...
Phoenix Contact launches Energy Solution Partner programme
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The concept is a win-win for end-customers, Energy Solution Partners and Phoenix Contact alike.

Read more...
Hitachi and Petrofac join forces on offshore wind power
News Electrical Power & Protection
The collaboration builds on the complementary core technologies and expertise of both companies, and covers high-voltage DC and AC solutions.

Read more...
Trafo to highlight its flexibility at Electra Mining 2022
News Electrical Power & Protection
Given the varying nature of operating conditions from one mine to another, the company will use the event to demonstrate its ability to tailor solutions to specific site and customer needs.

Read more...
Why electrical contractors should include backup power in projects
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
For larger facilities, Schneider Electric works hand in hand with its channel partners to ensure your UPS installation is done properly and to the highest standard.

Read more...
Power supplies with EtherCAT interface
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
In the case of system monitoring, important operating parameters such as output current and voltage are transmitted in real time and updated continuously

Read more...
Fuel for the future
Omron Electronics Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
In the coming years, hydrogen propulsion systems will be found in many different application scenarios, such as transport, heating and power generation.

Read more...
Reinforced polymer IR windows
R&C Instrumentation Electrical Power & Protection
By facilitating closed-panel inspections, the use of IR windows eliminates 99,9% of arc flash triggers and completely eliminates injuries caused by accidental human contact with energised equipment during infrared inspection. However, polymer reinforced IR windows are superior to CaF2 crystal windows.

Read more...
Stationary battery basics
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
There is so much terminology related to stationary batteries and it is hard to know what everything means. This is the difference between jars and straps.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved