Pulse totaliser counter

July 2022 Flow Measurement & Control

Instrotech is offering Kobold’s electronic unit ZOE, specifically designed for the calculation and display of flow rates and volume flow of flowmeters. Whether users have an external power supply or need a battery-powered device, and whether or not a backlit display is required, ZOE can be used for an extensive range of applications.

The electronic unit shows flow rate, resettable daily and total counter (mass units can also be set), and all customised program settings remain saved, even after a battery exchange. The instrument is suitable for harsh indoor and outdoor environments, and complies with EU electromagnetic compatibility directives. ZOE’s UV-resistant, glass-fibre reinforced nylon housing is weather-resistant and has CAT IP66/67 NEMA 4X protection.

ZOE can be connected with flowmeters with pulse or frequency output. Users can choose either the compact version, in combination with Kobold’s DON and DOT flowmeters, or the remote version. Both devices assure users of an outstanding price/performance ratio.

