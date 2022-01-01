Narrow power supply with high power density

July 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

The new, slim generation of Uno Power power supplies from Phoenix Contact stands out with its easy system diagnostics via its DC-OK LED and switching relay contact. The high power density makes the power supplies ideal for industrial applications with limited space.

The devices are particularly suitable for urban infrastructure and in machine building, where they find their way into small systems with basic requirements. In urban infrastructures, the power supplies benefit from Power over Ethernet (PoE) capability for the voltage range of 48 to 56 V. With a power output of 240 W, the power supply can power multiple PoE end-points, such as in combination with a PoE switch. The narrow overall width also effectively saves space in the control cabinet. The devices are alignable without a minimum clearance to neighbouring modules.

Compared with other products on the market, using an Uno Power unit provides excellent energy savings, achieved through low no-load losses below 0,3 W and optimised efficiency. With efficiency coefficients of over 94% at nominal load, just a small amount of electrical energy is converted into heat energy. This efficient technology in a small housing covers loads from 25 to 480 W.

For simple system diagnostics, a floating relay contact is available for the performance classes from 120 to 480 W. The temperature range of -40°C to +70°C makes the devices flexible for outdoor installations. This enables reliable device start-up, even in extreme cold.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





