Condition monitoring sensor with IO-Link

Turck Banner’s CMTH combined humidity and temperature sensor is now available in a compact variant with improved IIoT integration for smart condition monitoring applications. With a length of only 57 mm and an operating temperature range from -40°C to +100°C, the IP67 sensor in an M12 housing can even be used in challenging environments.
The interface provided also supports easy integration: the standard IO-Link Smart Sensor Profile (version 4.1.2.), with 64 bits on two channels, simplifies the vendor-neutral configuration of networked systems. The CMTH is particularly suitable for monitoring the climatic conditions in production and warehouse buildings for all sectors handling goods that are sensitive to humidity and temperature.
In simple I/O mode (SIO) the sensor outputs a switching signal for temperature and another for humidity. This mode is particularly suitable for retrofitting climatic data in existing applications where digital interfaces like IO-Link are rarely available. IO-Link mode offers benefits in modern plants or machines, as the CMTH smart sensor can not only output continuous process values but can also calculate the local dew point, for example. Users requiring long-term analyses will appreciate the pre-configured histogram function.
The digital interface also simplifies sensor commissioning. Turck Banner’s IO-Link master can commission the device via the master’s integrated web browser, without the need for any additional software.
