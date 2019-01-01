Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

CESA hosts gala graduation dinner for future engineering leaders

July 2022 News


Consulting Engineers South Africa’s (CESA) School of Consulting Engineering (SCE) hosted a prestigious gala graduation dinner for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Business of Consulting Engineering (BCE) Management Development Programme graduates. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, gatherings like this could not take place previously. However, as soon as restrictions were lifted, CESA organised the gala evening to officially celebrate the hard work and dedication each student had sacrificed on the 1-year programme. The event was hosted on Tuesday 28 June at the Accolades Boutique Venue in Midrand.

The flagship BCE programme is designed for engineers and other professionals in the built environment who want to pursue the consulting engineering profession. It is also for employers of consulting engineers who wish to upskill their employees by developing their non-technical skills, including project delivery, the consulting engineering environment, business and project finance, legal and contractual matters, and interpersonal skills.

Speaking to a room packed with proud and excited BCE graduates, Chris Campbell, CEO of CESA, said: “This is the first ceremony we have been able to attend since 2019; therefore, it is an honour to rub shoulders and network with the future leaders of our profession.”

Professional engineers should strive to interact with one another and serve the society around them; this professionalism is what is required in the engineering profession. “The aim is to develop future consulting engineers into industry leaders. The programme includes mentorship for students to help them develop into well-rounded professionals,” adds Brenda Lacey-Smith, manager: Education and Training at CESA.

Olu Soluade, CESA president, addressed the audience with wise and inspiring words: “As CESA, it is our objective to continue to feed the stock by promoting an enabling environment for our young engineers to thrive. Therefore, take on the responsibility and thrive. For the graduates, your firms sacrificed and saw potential in you and proceeded to invest in you. Do not disappoint the trust vested in you.” He went on to boldly challenge the graduates: “To whom much is given, much is expected. So, what will you do to make a difference? It is not only about making money and satisfying only yourself, but also about service. Be a servant-leader and make yourself available and accessible to your community. Stand out and be different. The old narratives cannot take us forward. A new mindset is needed. Can we count on you? Congratulations and Godspeed.”

The evening was hailed as a resounding success and an unforgettable experience for the graduates, who could not physically celebrate their achievements with their peers for the past few years.

For more information contact Bonolo Nkgodi, +27 11 463 2022, bonolo@cesa.co.za, www.cesa.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
‘Safety first’ approach serves Dekra well
News
“We are now working towards 5,5 million serious injury-free man hours, which we hope to attain in early 2023.”

Read more...
Hitachi and Petrofac join forces on offshore wind power
News Electrical Power & Protection
The collaboration builds on the complementary core technologies and expertise of both companies, and covers high-voltage DC and AC solutions.

Read more...
Trafo to highlight its flexibility at Electra Mining 2022
News Electrical Power & Protection
Given the varying nature of operating conditions from one mine to another, the company will use the event to demonstrate its ability to tailor solutions to specific site and customer needs.

Read more...
New Gqeberha home for Toyota Industrial Equipment
News
The new facility accommodates the various divisions, sales, workshops, parts, engineering, spray booths, training facilities and showroom.

Read more...
Compressed gas safety conference calls for improved safety and training
News
The event also saw the launch of a patented leak-proof oxyfuel system for the industrial and mining sectors, which was lauded as ‘revolutionary’ for compressed gas safety.

Read more...
SAS achieves Level 1 B-BBEE status
News
The company is also a longstanding advocate of STEM skills development, with emphasis on emerging 4IR skills in more recent years.

Read more...
Labour brokers can help IPPs meet skills requirements
News
The rush for renewable energy is upon us, but have the IPPs got a handle on the skilled labour requirements for their projects?

Read more...
Hitachi Energy and Schneider Electric collaborate to speed up the energy transition
News
Hitachi Energy and Schneider Electric announced that they have entered into a collaboration to provide greater customer value and accelerate the energy transition.

Read more...
Control Techniques wins iF Design Award 2022
News
Commander S and Marshal won over the 132-member jury with its modern design and innovative technology incorporating NFC technology onboard the drive.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved