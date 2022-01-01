Hitachi and Petrofac join forces on offshore wind power
July 2022
News
Electrical Power & Protection
Hitachi Energy and Petrofac have entered into a collaboration to provide grid integration and associated infrastructure to support the rapidly growing offshore wind market.
This collaboration builds on the complementary core technologies and expertise of both companies in offshore wind to support the decarbonisation of power systems and deliver clean energy. It covers high-voltage direct current (HVDC) as well as high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions.
Hitachi Energy’s HVDC Light and modular HVAC grid technologies and solutions – combined with Petrofac’s world-class engineering, procurement, construction and installation capabilities for offshore platforms and offshore and onshore civil works – is expected to bring considerable benefits to the efficient implementation of offshore wind projects and help accelerate the energy transition.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Petrofac to help meet the growing need for large-scale offshore wind generation and deliver clean renewable electricity to consumers. As leaders in our respective fields, this collaboration will create added value for our customers and help accelerate the energy transition,” said Niklas Persson, managing director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “Our HVDC and HVAC solutions are key enablers of the transition to a global energy system that is more sustainable, flexible and secure.”
Recent Hitachi Energy HVDC offshore wind projects include Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm off the UK coast, and four of the DolWin and BorWin HVDC hubs that connect multiple wind farms in the North Sea to the German power grid.
For more information contact Tamara Naidoo, Hitachi Energy, +27 10 202 5093, tamara.naidoo@hitachienergy.com, www.hitachienergy.com
