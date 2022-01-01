New Gqeberha home for Toyota Industrial Equipment

July 2022 News

To accommodate its growing business in the Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) region, Toyota Industrial Equipment (a division of CFAO Equipment SA) has relocated its branch from North End to a new 6400 m2 purpose-built facility at the General Motors Industrial Park in Kempston Road.

The investment is to cater for current and future growth and expansion, while ensuring the business is better positioned and equipped to support its customers. Notably, the new premises is situated alongside the busy N2 highway, making it easy for customers to access.

General manager for the Gqeberha branch, Neil Westraadt, says the new facility accommodates the various divisions, sales, workshops, parts, engineering, spray booths, training facilities and showroom. “Our showroom occupies the front of the building and provides our customers with the opportunity to view our different products. In addition, we have installed a 120 000-litre rainwater harvesting system to help our business achieve its environmental goals.”

The company prides itself on its after-sales service, as well as its evaluation and certification (ASEC) accreditation programme. ASEC is aimed at optimising and organising the service process at every level – from workspaces and service vehicles to parts storage – and the layout of the new Gqeberha branch is aligned with these ASEC requirements.

Westraadt says the new facility will allow the Gqeberha team to cater for future expansion. “While we have garnered a healthy share of the market in the Eastern Cape, we always have our eyes firmly fixed on growth. In addition, we believe our recent acquisition by CFAO South Africa will help us achieve even greater success going forward.”

For more information contact CFAO Equipment SA, +27 11 395 0600, info@cfaoequipment.co.za, www.cfaoequipment.co.za





