Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Why electrical contractors should include backup power in projects

July 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

By George Senzere, solutions architect: secure power, Schneider Electric.

South Africa’s electric grid goes hand in hand with unpredictability and downright volatility at times. And as we are all too aware, a less reliable grid translates to more frequent blackouts, which directly impacts business and residential communities.


George Senzere.

It is hard to accomplish anything in the modern world without electricity. And with many organisations following a hybrid work model, backup power has become non-negotiable. To this end, backup power such as UPSs should therefore become part of electrical contractors’ proposals when tendering for a business project or working on a residential contract.

Adding a UPS to your quote is relatively straightforward and you can do the installation yourself. If you need assistance to plan and size the most suitable UPS for the job, you can work with a channel partner of a reputable UPS brand to select and propose the appropriate option. For larger facilities, Schneider Electric works hand in hand with its channel partners to ensure your UPS installation is done properly and to the highest standard.

Additionally, if a UPS is not requested in a project, you can recommend it as an additional value-add for your electrical upgrade or installation points. Here are some important points which should form part of your proposal:

• What are the short- and long-term financial impacts on the business if the power goes out?

• How would an outage impact the customer’s operations?

• Do life-safety risks increase when there is a power outage?

• What’s the downtime cost of a production machine?

By providing UPS technology, you can expand the scope of your services through long-term contracts that also include UPS servicing and remote monitoring. Most of Schneider Electric’s large and industrial UPS have data-capture and monitoring capabilities in order to optimise their health and performance.

Furthermore, you can deliver the monitoring services or sub-contract to a vendor, such as Schneider Electric, to monitor backup operations while you maintain contact with the customer. Essentially, as an electrical contractor, you could expand your services by moving into the managed service provider space and thereby increase your business margins.

Installation, as well as post-implementation monitoring and maintenance services, will keep you linked to the customer for the long term. You can use these services as a differentiator over other contractors, ensuring you can foster a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with your customer.

Ultimately, by proposing a backup solution such as UPS, you are showing initiative and forward-thinking in protecting your customer’s valuable assets and productivity environments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supplies with EtherCAT interface
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
In the case of system monitoring, important operating parameters such as output current and voltage are transmitted in real time and updated continuously

Read more...
Fuel for the future
Omron Electronics Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
In the coming years, hydrogen propulsion systems will be found in many different application scenarios, such as transport, heating and power generation.

Read more...
Reinforced polymer IR windows
R&C Instrumentation Electrical Power & Protection
By facilitating closed-panel inspections, the use of IR windows eliminates 99,9% of arc flash triggers and completely eliminates injuries caused by accidental human contact with energised equipment during infrared inspection. However, polymer reinforced IR windows are superior to CaF2 crystal windows.

Read more...
Stationary battery basics
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
There is so much terminology related to stationary batteries and it is hard to know what everything means. This is the difference between jars and straps.

Read more...
Compact installation connectors for up to 20 A
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The new, compact PRC 20 installation system from Phoenix Contact transmits currents of up to 20 A. The system is suitable wherever there is little space available for power distribution.

Read more...
Narrow power supply with a high power density
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The new, slim generation of Uno Power power supplies from Phoenix Contact stands out with its easy system diagnostics via DC OK-LED and switching relay contact. The high power density makes the power supplies the solution for industrial applications with limited space.

Read more...
Gain more visibility into your power substation operations
RJ Connect Electrical Power & Protection
The key dilemma is that many RTUs, HMIs, Ethernet switches and intelligent electronic devices (IEDs) installed in substations are from different vendors.

Read more...
Pure sine wave inverters up to 3200 W
Electrical Power & Protection
The new Mean Well units set themselves apart from general consumer-grade products by adopting industrial-grade reliability, safety and quality.

Read more...
Avoiding safety hazards during solar PV installations
RS Components SA Electrical Power & Protection
Safety levels during solar panel commissioning and installation have been strengthened by Fluke’s CAT III 1500 V true-RMS clamp meter.

Read more...
Schneider Electric helps Senwes attain stable energy supply
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Senwes’ head offices in Klerksdorp – and surrounding utility users – now benefit from advanced monitoring technology and higher safety levels.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved