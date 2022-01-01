Editor's Choice
Simple, safe and connected liquid analysis

July 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Endress+Hauser recently launched its Memosens Lab portfolio, consisting of Liquiline Mobile CML18 and Memosens sensors for pH, conductivity and dissolved oxygen measurements. The portfolio simplifies lab measurements and random sampling in the field.

The new range – consisting of the Liquiline CML18 and the associated CPL51E, CPL53E, CPL57E, CPL59E, CLL47 and COL37 – combines simple operation with trustworthy measured values. The portfolio supports data and quality management in verification processes of online measurements. It provides automatic and tamper-proof traceability of the calibration history and enables easy data transfer via Bluetooth.

No matter whether in the laboratory or for random sampling measurements directly in the field, the laboratory sensors are simply connected to the Liquiline Mobile CML18 handheld via plug-and-play and the user can start the measurement. Switching between the various parameters such as pH, dissolved oxygen and conductivity can be performed quickly and easily, directly at the measuring point. Further calibration is not necessary thanks to pre-calibration and Memosens 2.0 technology. For advanced functions and extended usability, a smartphone can be connected to the handheld.

Supporting enhanced GLP (good laboratory practice), the sensors and the Liquiline Mobile support data and quality management in your verification process of online measurements. This ensures automatic and tamper-proof traceability of the calibration history and allows easy data transmission via Bluetooth to transfer information such as time stamps. All important information can be accessed from anywhere via the free SmartBlue app.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Fax: +27 11 262 8062
Email: info.za.sc@endress.com
www: www.endress.com
Articles: More information and articles about Endress+Hauser South Africa


Further reading:

Easy, trustworthy lab measurements and random sampling
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser’s new laboratory portfolio combines simple operation with trustworthy measured values for pH, conductivity, and dissolved oxygen.

Read more...
Hydrogen: the key to energy turnaround
Pepperl+Fuchs Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
If you want to curb climate change, you can’t get around hydrogen. To ensure the safety of automated processes, explosion-proof components and sensors with a wide range of functions are required. Pepperl+Fuchs offers the hydrogen industry a comprehensive portfolio of devices and many years of experience in diverse areas.

Read more...
Non-nuclear slurry density meter
Allpronix Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Rhosonics helps mineral processing plants to replace nuclear density gauges by using ultrasonic technology, allowing operators to achieve process optimisation in a safer, more reliable, sustainable and cost effective way, and contribute to a greener and smarter industry.

Read more...
Combined gas analysis for cleaner, more efficient combustion
Elemental Analytics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The FluegasExact 2700 uses proven Zirconia technology for O2 sensing, and a sulphur-resistant combustibles sensor, all in one compact platform.

Read more...
Systec introduces new autoclaves and software
Opto Africa Holdings Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Autoclaves from Systec can be used in all laboratory applications for sterilising solids, liquids, waste and hazardous biological substances.

Read more...
Workers’ safety assured by Becker’s gas monitoring system
Becker Mining South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
This hybrid system is customisable to all installation requirements, including copper, RF and fibre-optic data connectivity.

Read more...
How utility instrumentation can benefit your plant
Endress+Hauser South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
An auxiliary plant instrument reading has to be available on demand, otherwise potentially serious problems may remain hidden.

Read more...
Versatile handheld indoor air quality meters
GHM Messtechnik SA Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Both instruments are easy to handle and compact in design, and can be charged easily with a mobile phone cord.

Read more...
Water and wastewater treatment in the digital age
Endress+Hauser South Africa Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
In these testing times of declining water security, IoT technology has been proven to boost operational efficiency and inform smart investment decisions.

Read more...
New webpage showcases natural gas plant analysers
Elemental Analytics News Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Flagship products include multi-component odorant monitoring, hydrogen sulphide and carbon dioxide measurement, BTEX analysis and saybolt readings.

Read more...










