Simple, safe and connected liquid analysis

July 2022Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser recently launched its Memosens Lab portfolio, consisting of Liquiline Mobile CML18 and Memosens sensors for pH, conductivity and dissolved oxygen measurements. The portfolio simplifies lab measurements and random sampling in the field.
The new range – consisting of the Liquiline CML18 and the associated CPL51E, CPL53E, CPL57E, CPL59E, CLL47 and COL37 – combines simple operation with trustworthy measured values. The portfolio supports data and quality management in verification processes of online measurements. It provides automatic and tamper-proof traceability of the calibration history and enables easy data transfer via Bluetooth.
No matter whether in the laboratory or for random sampling measurements directly in the field, the laboratory sensors are simply connected to the Liquiline Mobile CML18 handheld via plug-and-play and the user can start the measurement. Switching between the various parameters such as pH, dissolved oxygen and conductivity can be performed quickly and easily, directly at the measuring point. Further calibration is not necessary thanks to pre-calibration and Memosens 2.0 technology. For advanced functions and extended usability, a smartphone can be connected to the handheld.
Supporting enhanced GLP (good laboratory practice), the sensors and the Liquiline Mobile support data and quality management in your verification process of online measurements. This ensures automatic and tamper-proof traceability of the calibration history and allows easy data transmission via Bluetooth to transfer information such as time stamps. All important information can be accessed from anywhere via the free SmartBlue app.
Easy, trustworthy lab measurements and random sampling Endress+Hauser South Africa
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser’s new laboratory portfolio combines simple operation with trustworthy measured values for pH, conductivity, and dissolved oxygen.
Read more...Hydrogen: the key to energy turnaround Pepperl+Fuchs
Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
If you want to curb climate change, you can’t get around hydrogen. To ensure the safety of automated processes, explosion-proof components and sensors with a wide range of functions are required. Pepperl+Fuchs offers the hydrogen industry a comprehensive portfolio of devices and many years of experience in diverse areas.
Read more...Non-nuclear slurry density meter Allpronix
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Rhosonics helps mineral processing plants to replace nuclear density gauges by using ultrasonic technology, allowing operators to achieve process optimisation in a safer, more reliable, sustainable and cost effective way, and contribute to a greener and smarter industry.
Read more...Water and wastewater treatment in the digital age Endress+Hauser South Africa
Editor's Choice Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
In these testing times of declining water security, IoT technology has been proven to boost operational efficiency and inform smart investment decisions.