Easy, trustworthy lab measurements and random sampling

June 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Endress+Hauser has launched its Memosens Lab portfolio consisting of the Liquiline Mobile CML18 and the Memosens sensors for pH, conductivity and dissolved oxygen measurements. The portfolio simplifies lab measurements and random sampling in the field. The portfolio supports data and quality management in verification processes of online measurements. It provides automatic and tamper-proof traceability of the calibration history and enables easy data transfer via Bluetooth.

Easy operation

No matter whether in the laboratory or for random sampling measurements directly in the field, the laboratory sensors are simply connected to the Liquiline Mobile CML18 handheld via plug-and-play, and the user can start the measurement. Switching between the various parameters such as pH, dissolved oxygen and conductivity can be performed quickly and easily, directly at the measuring point. Further calibration is not necessary thanks to pre-calibration and Memosens 2.0 technology. For advanced functions and outstanding usability, the smartphone can be connected to the handheld device.

Trustable values

The sensors have a high accuracy and fast response time, which is indispensable especially for oxygen measurements. Users can rely on the measured values at any time and perform simple checks of online measuring loops. Memosens provides solid, digital signal transmission, eliminating the risk of signal loss without detection. This technology is unique in lab measurements and simplifies daily work on all levels.

Enhanced GLP

The laboratory sensors and the Liquiline Mobile support data and quality management in the verification process of online measurements. This ensures automatic and tamper-proof traceability of the calibration history and allows easy data transmission via Bluetooth to transfer information such as time stamps. All important information can be accessed from anywhere via the free SmartBlue app.

Credit(s)

