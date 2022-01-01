Editor's Choice
Electrical Power & Protection



Power supplies with EtherCAT interface

June 2022 Electrical Power & Protection


The three existing PS power supply series from Beckhoff have been expanded to include new devices with a built-in EtherCAT interface. By combining high-performance power supply units from Beckhoff with the ultra-fast EtherCAT communication standard, these new PS2000 models allow extensive measurement data and internal device data to be processed directly by the control system, establish remote access to power supplies, and provide advanced monitoring features for the DC output range (for system monitoring) or the AC input range (for mains monitoring).

In the case of system monitoring, important operating parameters such as output current and voltage are transmitted in real time and updated continuously. This enables transparent data insights and, based on this, automated detection of additional consumers subsequently added to the system. In addition, voltage, current and temperature data can be added to the monitoring scope, for example to monitor heat generation in the device and collect basic plant data such as the number of switch-on operations or operating hours.

In single-phase network monitoring, fluctuations such as undervoltages and overvoltages are detected on the basis of the input voltage values. A special feature is the detection of input transients, which are energy-rich, high-voltage peaks in the mains supply.


Status information, error messages and warnings are also available directly in the control platform via EtherCAT, providing the best possible conditions for analysing the operating status of a plant and detecting any errors at an early stage. Warning thresholds that can be set in the control system (to indicate overcurrent, for example) allow the signalling conditions to be defined specifically for the application at hand, and the power supplies to be adapted to the individual conditions. Remote access via EtherCAT also makes it possible to shut down specific sections of a plant in the event of machine downtime or a fault.

In the 24 V DC range, the 1-phase power supplies are available as both

10 A and 20 A variants, with an output power of 240 W and 480 W respectively. A 10 A variant with 480 W is available for the 48 V range. An optimised electronics layout achieves high efficiency of more than 96%. In addition to inrush current limitation and active harmonic correction, the power supplies offer a wide-range input suitable for worldwide use on the input side.

For more information contact Dane Potter, Beckhoff Automation, +27 79 493 2288, danep@beckhoff.com, www.beckhoff.com/en-za/


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Fax: 086 603 6868
Email: info@beckhoff.co.za
www: www.beckhoff.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


