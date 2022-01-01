Control Techniques wins iF Design Award 2022
June 2022
News
Control Techniques was a winner in this year’s world-renowned iF Design Award. The winning product, Commander S, and the Marshal app won in the Product discipline of the Industry/Tools category.
Organised each year in Germany by the iF International Forum Design GmbH, the iF Design Award has been recognised as an arbiter of quality for excellent design since 1954. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services and is one of the most important design prizes in the world. iF honours design achievements in all disciplines including product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture, as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.
Commander S and Marshal won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its outstanding modern design and innovative technology, incorporating NFC technology onboard the drive. The competition was intense: almost 11 000 entries were submitted from 57 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.
Commander S has been designed with the user in mind. Control Techniques conducted extensive research to understand users’ needs and to build a viable solution. Users want a drive that is fast to install, easy to commission and reliable, and Commander S fits the bill perfectly.
