Polymer linear guides adopted worldwide
June 2022
Advanced engineered-polymer manufacturer, igus, has launched a global drive to convert manufacturers requiring linear guides to new dry types with no requirement for lubricants, which have the potential to contaminate products and the environment.
Linear guides are used in a variety of applications, from robotics to CNC machines and 3D printers, to packaging equipment, printers and other machines that move on set axes. Until recently the biggest source of failure and premature maintenance has been friction-related where the bearing meets the guide. Grease and oil to lubricate traditional bearings are also a major source of contamination in industry.
The new dry linear guides have a surface that eliminates most of the friction and allows polymer linear bearings and pillow blocks to glide or float across the surface without lubrication. The product range of lubrication-free drylin linear guides is based on the principle of ‘gliding instead of rolling’.
In combination with corrosion-free materials, tribo-optimised iglidur high-performance polymers are used as a sliding surface. drylin linear guides traverse in dry operation and are therefore maintenance-free, and are insensitive to influences such as dirt, water, chemicals, heat or impacts.
They also have very low noise because of the materials used and their special design. With these properties, drylin linear guides can be used in a wide variety of environments, including extreme ones. The modular system allows for high flexibility with different rail guides and pillow blocks.
The product range includes:
• Linear technology.
• Linear guides.
• W profile guides.
• N low-profile guides.
• T rail guide.
• R shaft guides.
• Q linear square guide.
• NT telescopic rails.
• Complete systems with measurement technology.
• Lead screw technology.
• Accessories.
