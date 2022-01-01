Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Drive-based solutions enhance machine efficiency and safety

June 2022 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s NORD predictive maintenance solutions offer fast, efficient and comprehensive evaluation of analog and digital data to enhance the operational efficiency and safety of machines. The intelligent PLC in NORD drive technology forms the basis for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.

“BMG specialists use predictive maintenance as a methodical continuation of condition maintenance, with the prime objective of proactively maintaining machinery and equipment, and detecting operational changes. Our NORD status-oriented maintenance system replaces traditional time-based maintenance to enhance the performance of the gear unit, electric motor and frequency inverter, for increased efficiency of the entire plant as well as reduced downtime,” explains Deon Crous, national product specialist for BMG’s NORD Drive Systems, Electromechanical Drives division.

“Digitalisation in drive technology boosts the added value our customers derive from drive data. This is especially so in drive systems in demanding production environments, where industrial gear unit installations are usually used in critical applications and their failure could cause severe damage. For example, in mining, wastewater, intralogistics and the food industry, as well as in general heavy-duty applications.

BMG’s NORD drives for condition monitoring are based on intelligent algorithms and software in an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) environment, where networked drive units collect condition data in the inverter’s integrated PLC and pre-process it, together with data of connected sensors and actuators.

“An important advantage of this system is that it offers our customers dependable data analysis, rather than merely data reading. Results of pre-processing or complete data can be optionally transmitted to an edge device, from which the data of all subsystems is managed and evaluated. This information is then available as pre-selected and edited smart data for further use and clear visualisation,” he explained.

A common application example is the sensorless determination of the optimum oil change time based on the oil temperature, which is the key factor for oil ageing in gear units. This information is used in conjunction with gear unit parameters and specific operational parameters to precisely calculate the appropriate oil change time, without the need for a physical temperature sensor.

BMG’s electromechanical specialists are able to extend and adjust NORD drive equipment for the specific automation task, including drive monitoring, drive control and process control. The team is also able to advise customers about the correct PLC software architecture for every application.

In smaller production plants, NORD scalability allows users to gain initial experience prior to reorganising the plant. There are three configuration levels available: at the first level, the drive unit PLC only performs drive monitoring; drive parameters are pre-processed in the PLC and communicated to the higher-level control system that is responsible for drive and process control. At the medium level, the PLC integrates the drive control and also runs drive-related functions. At the higher configuration level, the inverter PLC completely replaces the higher-level control system.

NORD drive systems – developed by Getriebebau Nord and assembled locally by BMG – comprise optimum drive configurations to ensure the high performance of mechanical speed control for specific applications in almost every industry. Local assembly at BMG World in Johannesburg enables prompt delivery of drive systems and the quick availability of spare parts.

For more information contact Deon Crous, BMG, +27 21 493 3250, deonc@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: customercare@bmgworld.net
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Electromagnetic brakes for DC motors
Motion Control & Drives
Mini motor applications utilise DC motor technology because of compactness, low weight, and reliability. Stopping, slowing or holding the position and load of these motors is crucial for many applications, ...

Read more...
New motors for servo drive system
Siemens South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The servo motor thus meets all hygienic conditions and can be used for mixing and stirring, dosing and filling, as well as conveying, packaging and storing a wide variety of end products.       The ...

Read more...
The demand for higher efficiency motors
Motion Control & Drives
With electricity prices increasing rapidly, the justification for adopting more efficient motors is that much greater. To achieve this improved efficiency, such motors are designed to run cooler, which ...

Read more...
Compact drive technology mobilises high-tech CT scanner
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
PC- and EtherCAT-based technology from Beckhoff delivers the desired viewing angles and mm-precise alignment of the X-ray source to the patient.

Read more...
Drive-based predictive maintenance solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s NORD predictive maintenance solutions offer fast, efficient and comprehensive evaluation of analogue and digital data, to enhance the operational efficiency and safety of machines. The intelligent ...

Read more...
Next-generation motor starters with digital innovation
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters. The iconic TeSys Giga series has been re-imagined with the latest smart digital innovations to deliver ...

Read more...
Compact planar scanner with air bearing
Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives
PIglide positioning systems are ideally suited for high-precision applications such as inspection systems, laser marking, microscopy or scanning.

Read more...
Match & Tag for high accuracy in paired chain
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
Modern machinery often requires chains of precisely the same length to be used in pairs or other multiples. For these applications, BMG specialists recommend Tsubaki Match & Tag chains, which guarantee ...

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE delivers for WWTP upgrade
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
A wastewater treatment plant in the Western Cape is undergoing a R1,7 billion upgrade. Sales manager Willem Strydom highlights SEW-EURODRIVE’s contribution to the project.

Read more...
WEG motors power wastewater plant
Zest WEG Motion Control & Drives
The project to expand a wastewater treatment plant, undertaken by water purification specialist PCI Africa, included the installation of 65 WEG motors.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved