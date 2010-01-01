Editor's Choice
Pressure Measurement & Control



Three-point pressure calibration in just 10 seconds

May 2022 Pressure Measurement & Control

WIKA’s model CPC3050 high-speed pressure controller is the newest device in Mensor’s lineup of precision pressure controllers and can perform end-of-line, three-point verification in 10 seconds. With an innovative regulator, the CPC3050 is designed for fast pressure control in industrial environments. It can perform 25% pressure increments in under four seconds with 0,020% full-scale accuracy.

The pressure controller maximises throughput in industries such as oil and gas, and automotive manufacturing – however, it can be used whenever speed and accuracy are needed, for example in aerospace, aviation, pharmaceuticals and power generation. It comes in high-pressure and low-pressure versions with customisable ranges, a 10:1 range limit ratio and auto-ranging, so it is a good fit for most factories for end-of-line testing and sensor verification.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about WIKA Instruments


