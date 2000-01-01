Editor's Choice
New motors for servo drive system

May 2022 Motion Control & Drives

Siemens is adding new servo motors to its Sinamics S210 single cable servo drive system. Designed for use in the pharmaceutical and food industries, the Simotics S-1FS2 is a motor version with a stainless steel housing, the highest degree of protection, IP67/IP69, and high resolution 22-bit absolute multiturn encoders.

The servo motor thus meets all hygienic conditions and can be used for mixing and stirring, dosing and filling, as well as conveying, packaging and storing a wide variety of end products.

The Sinamics S210 servo drive system consists of a servo converter and servo motor. All motors of the servo system are connected via a single cable that combines power wires, encoder signal and brake in one line. The range of applications includes highly dynamic servo solutions such as those found in handling systems, packaging machines and machine building applications. To meet the high demands on motion control functionality in these applications, for example dynamic positioning, gear synchronisation or cams with multiple axes, the system works perfectly with the Simatic S7-1500 controller via Profinet IRT.

The new Simotics S-1FK2 servo planetary gearmotors also complement the Sinamics S210 drive system. They are used when high cycle rates need to be achieved with a lightweight and low-inertia gear design, or when inertia matching is required to move heavy loads precisely. Thermal dimensioning is done via the digital twin in the Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) selection tool.

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens South Africa, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: info.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


