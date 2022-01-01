The most common cyber threats in the industrial environment

May 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Cyber criminals are typically able to move faster than companies. This means you need to know where your vulnerabilities are and where the likely threats will come from. Eduardo Di Monte, cybersecurity portfolio strategic growth leader at Rockwell Automation, delved into this topic and what it means in the industrial manufacturing context in a recent blog post.

“Given the current nature of the cyber threat landscape, no organisation is immune from becoming the target of cybercriminals,” he states. “Over the past year alone, we’ve seen companies of all types and sizes, irrespective of industry or sector, fall victim to a cyberattack. While previously, digital sectors such as eCommerce companies were the first on the radar of criminals, this has now shifted towards industrial targets.”

He says the reason for this change is because often companies in these industries have not updated or enhanced their cybersecurity processes for a significant period of time. For instance, it is common for legacy systems to still be using the same security protocols they had when first issued, meaning attacks can quickly and easily interfere with operations. There is also a misconception that cyberattacks are increasing in their sophistication or level of complexity, yet in reality criminals are using well-established tactics and seeking the easiest, most available opportunities.

Click here to download the full blog post in Microsoft Word format.

Credit(s)

Rockwell Automation





