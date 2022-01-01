Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

The most common cyber threats in the industrial environment

May 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Cyber criminals are typically able to move faster than companies. This means you need to know where your vulnerabilities are and where the likely threats will come from. Eduardo Di Monte, cybersecurity portfolio strategic growth leader at Rockwell Automation, delved into this topic and what it means in the industrial manufacturing context in a recent blog post.

“Given the current nature of the cyber threat landscape, no organisation is immune from becoming the target of cybercriminals,” he states. “Over the past year alone, we’ve seen companies of all types and sizes, irrespective of industry or sector, fall victim to a cyberattack. While previously, digital sectors such as eCommerce companies were the first on the radar of criminals, this has now shifted towards industrial targets.”

He says the reason for this change is because often companies in these industries have not updated or enhanced their cybersecurity processes for a significant period of time. For instance, it is common for legacy systems to still be using the same security protocols they had when first issued, meaning attacks can quickly and easily interfere with operations. There is also a misconception that cyberattacks are increasing in their sophistication or level of complexity, yet in reality criminals are using well-established tactics and seeking the easiest, most available opportunities.

Click here to download the full blog post in Microsoft Word format.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 654 9700
Fax: +27 11 654 9702
Email: mjunius@rockwellautomation.com
www: www.rockwellautomation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rockwell Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Deploying IT into the factory floor environment
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists IT in Manufacturing
The ongoing debate on whether OT and IT should be integrated has never been more intense. Closing the gap between the two has many benefits, not least of which are efficiency and profitability managed in near real time.

Read more...
PACTware further refines user interface
VEGA Controls SA IT in Manufacturing
Optimising a user interface for multiple sensor equipment manufacturers is possible in such a way that industrial users can use it similarly to everyday smart devices.

Read more...
EPLAN Marketplace networks users and service providers
EPLAN Software & Services IT in Manufacturing
The free online platform is divided into engineering services, module manufacturing services and general consulting sectors.

Read more...
Condition monitoring software gets asset health boost
Emerson Automation Solutions IT in Manufacturing
The newest version of Emerson’s AMS Machine Works adds support for embedded, automatic analytics at the edge using patented PeakVue technology.

Read more...
A robust cybersecurity strategy is critical
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Understanding and managing the risks associated with a cyberattack can seem a daunting prospect in the face of keeping a plant up and running.

Read more...
Is your manufacturing plant ready for IoT?
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking IT in Manufacturing
Pockets of IoT exist in manufacturing plants today; the challenge is to fully digitalise the entire plant.

Read more...
Revolutionising space exploration
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Sierra Space, a commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation for low earth orbit commercialisation, has implemented the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of software and services as the foundation of its next-generation digital engineering program.

Read more...
Impact of innovative technologies on the mining industry
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Mining operations must identify creative ways to handle the increased demand for minerals and resources as global economies become even more reliant on mineral sales. As a result, mine operators must ...

Read more...
SIM management essential in changing IoT market
IT in Manufacturing
Trinity IoT provides a myriad of tools to manage SIMs, whether as part of a mobile device strategy or a rapidly evolving IoT ecosystem.

Read more...
Smart manufacturing will power the battery gigafactory of the future
Rockwell Automation Electrical Power & Protection
Electric vehicles’ role in the decarbonisation of mobility requires gigafactories that can produce batteries in high volumes, at high speeds and with consistently high quality.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved