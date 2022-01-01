Editor's Choice
Condition monitoring software gets asset health boost

April 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Emerson is updating its machinery health platform for customers to migrate to a more holistic, modern interface for condition monitoring. New support brings data from edge analytics devices directly to key personnel inside and outside the control room, to help them more quickly identify and address a wide range of common equipment faults before they impact plant availability. In some industries, Emerson estimates every 1% gain in availability is worth approximately $8,4 million of additional profit margin per year.

Plants around the globe have faced increasing shortages of experienced personnel to monitor and manage equipment reliability. Today, 58% of multinational manufacturers are having difficulty acquiring skilled talent, according to a 2021 study from the Workforce Institute at Ultimate Kronos Group.

To help small teams make the most of limited resources, Emerson has continuously evolved AMS Machine Works’ condition monitoring technologies for better diagnostics at the industrial edge. Increased connectivity to external systems provides personnel with an intuitive, holistic asset health score supported by maintenance recommendations to help reliability teams quickly see what is wrong and how to fix it. Intuitive information and alerts are delivered directly to workstations or mobile devices to provide decision support, helping maintenance personnel to make the best use of their time.

“As smaller groups of experienced reliability personnel are tasked with supporting an increasing scope of work, they need access to immediate insights and faster, more comprehensive information to prevent downtime and keep plants running at peak performance,” said Erik Lindhjem, vice president of reliability solutions at Emerson. “The newest version of AMS Machine Works seamlessly interfaces with edge analytics devices to help teams of any size stay aware of the health of all plant production assets, from critical to balance-of-plant, no matter where they may be.”

The newest version of AMS Machine Works adds support for Emerson’s AMS Asset Monitor, which provides embedded, automatic analytics at the edge using patented PeakVue technology to alert personnel to the most common faults associated with a wide range of assets. AMS Machine Works also supports open connectivity using the OPC UA protocol to make it easier to connect to external systems such as historians, computerised maintenance management systems and more, to help close the loop on plant support from identification to repair and documentation.


Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: emrsouthafrica@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Emerson Automation Solutions


