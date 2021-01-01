Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


System Integration & Control Systems Design



Print this page printer friendly version

EtherCAT saves space in wind turbines

October 2021 System Integration & Control Systems Design

At this year’s Husum Wind during September, Beckhoff demonstrated its many years of know-how and its broad product range for the wind power industry. Among the highlights was a control cabinet optimised in terms of space requirements and wiring effort, made possible by using the EtherCAT plug-in modules from the EJ series.

In the control cabinet, the I/O level is realised with the EtherCAT plug-in modules and a highly compact, application-specific signal distribution board with pre-assembled cables. The EtherCAT plug-in modules are based electronically on the well-known EtherCAT I/O terminals and offer the same broad variety of signals. Their electromechanical design enables them to be plugged directly into an application-specific signal distribution board, which distributes the signals and the power supply to individual connectors, to connect the controller to further system modules. Elaborate manual wiring is replaced by simply plugging in prefabricated cable harnesses. Many of the other components that would otherwise be installed separately in the control cabinet are housed as compact plug-in modules on the board, e.g. relays, fuses or surge voltage protection equipment. This means that the space requirement in the control cabinet is significantly reduced, particularly in series production with mid to high quantities, also lowering costs. Another crucial advantage is the minimised risk of incorrect wiring.

With its broad portfolio of PC-based control technology, Beckhoff appeared at this year’s Husum Wind as a long-standing automation partner of the wind power industry. The focus was on the ongoing integration of all plant and system functions: everything from operational management to pitch control; converter, gear unit and brake control; wind farm networking; and hydrogen technology as a bridge to energy storage.

For more information contact Dane Potter, Beckhoff Automation, +27 79 493 2288, danep@beckhoff.com, www.beckhoff.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Fax: 086 603 6868
Email: info@beckhoff.co.za
www: www.beckhoff.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Open automation helps optimise cutting machine concept
September 2021, Beckhoff Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Industrial PC technology and EtherCAT elevate Trumpf 3D laser cutting systems.

Read more...
Futureproof industrial networks with technology from Pepperl+Fuchs
September 2021, Pepperl+Fuchs , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Preventing unplanned process interruptions, maintaining an overview and ensuring security are key requirements in modern cloud-based applications.

Read more...
Siemens, Dow and MxD develop automation test bed
September 2021 , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Siemens is collaborating with Dow to showcase the future of automation with a process industry test bed at MxD, a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing institute and innovation centre in Chicago. This ...

Read more...
Changeover in pharma production
August 2021, Instrotech , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Instrotech, through its principal, Siko, increases the efficiency and production quality of machines by offering intelligent positioning systems for machine manufacturers and end users in the pharmaceutical industry.

Read more...
Robotics and the potential to realise the lights-out factory dream
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Omron Electronics , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The phrase ‘lights-out factory’ is generally presented as something for manufacturers to aspire to. But is the concept, which essentially means manufacturing without humans, a realistic goal?

Read more...
XTS transport system handles demanding packaging applications
July 2021, Beckhoff Automation , Motion Control & Drives
Beckhoff’s intelligent XTS transport system sorts bottles while managing automatic format changeovers.

Read more...
WLS15 Pro series strip light
July 2021, Turck Banner , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Turck Banner’s new WLS15 Pro comes in Pro Editor, IO-Link, or Pick-IQ compatible models.

Read more...
Frequency analysis without programming requirements
July 2021, Beckhoff Automation , IT in Manufacturing
Beckhoff expands TwinCAT Analytics with easy-to-configure condition monitoring functions.

Read more...
Water resource sustainability management
July 2021, Yokogawa South Africa , System Integration & Control Systems Design
One way Yokogawa is successfully pursuing its sustainability goals is through its service to the global water industry.

Read more...
Packaging for sustainability
August 2021, Beckhoff Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
PC-based control and EtherCAT enable flexible and sustainable packaging machines.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved