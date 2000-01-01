Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation Directory

Absolute Perspectives
Suite 620, Private Bag X4, Kloof, 3640
Cell: +27 83 274 7180
Actum Group
Unit A8, The Stables Business Park, 13 Third Road, Linbro Park
Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Aculec
42 Kielboot Avenue, Laserpark, Honeydew
Tel: +27 11 795 1040
AcuSYS Software Solutions
Centurion, Pretoria
Tel: +27 12 667 1889
Cell: +27 82 814 9431
Adroit Technologies
Adroit Technology House, 20 Waterford Office Park, cnr Witkoppen & Waterford Drive, Fourways, Johannesburg
Tel: +27 11 658 8100
Ai2SA
50 Constantia Blvd, Quandrum Office Park, Building 04, Constantia
Tel: +27 12 348 6124
Cell: +27 82 266 8813
Anatech Instruments
Meadowbrook Business Estate, Jacaranda Street, Olivedale
Tel: +27 11 462 6776
Artic Driers
12 Rotterdam Road, Apex Industrial, Benoni
Tel: +27 11 420 0274
Artic Driers International is a provider of compressed air treatment solutions, importing from 11 countries.
Associated Technology
4 Canterbury Crescent, Gallo Manor, Sandton
Tel: +27 11 802 3320
Cell: +27 71 141 3066
AT Technical Services & Supplies
Unit 4, Octagon Park, Proton Industrial Park, Chloorkop
Tel: +27 82 644 4955
ATEQ South Africa
26 High Street, Founder’s Hill, Modderfontein
Tel: +27 11 608 1440
Cell: +27 83 271&nbs;6848
Atlanta Instruments
141/1 Johann Avenue, Raslouw, Centurion
Tel: +27 87 151 1483
Cell: +27 83 389 0404
Automation & Control Solutions
Cnr Leader Avenue & Jockey Street, Stormill, Roodepoort
Tel: +27 11 249 6700
Tollfree: 0861 257 738
BAMR
4 Palm Street, Newlands
Tel: +27 21 683 2100
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Droste Crescent, Droste Park, Ext 7, Jeppestown, Johannesburg
Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Tollfree: 0800 022 24
Beckhoff Automation
7 Ateljee Street, Randpark Ridge, Randburg
Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Tollfree: 0861 BECKHOFF
Beckhoff implements open automation systems based on PC control technology. The product range covers industrial PCs, I/O and Fieldbus components, drive technology and automation software. The Beckhoff ‘New Automation Technology’ philosophy represents universal and open control and automation solutions that are used worldwide in a wide variety of different applications.
Belting Supply Service BEP Bestobell
12-15 Fortune Road, City Deep, Johannesburg
Tel: +27 11 610 5600
BEMET Measurement and Control
32 Volsteedt Street, Strand
Cell: +27 82 553 6058
Berntel SA (Div. of Hudaco Trading)
Unit 3, 25 Fransen Street, Chamdor
Tel: +27 11 762 1840
Cell: +27 82 880 6662
Blanes Instruments
130B President Pretorius Street, Rynfield A/H Section 2, Benoni
Tel: +27 11 425 1465
Cell: +27 83 453 9635
169 Elston Avenue, Western Extension, Benoni
martin@pressuresolutions.co.za
<a href=http://www.pressure solutions.co.za target=”_blank”>
Business Connexion & Industrial Solutions
Building 11, 48 Oak Avenue, Centurion
Tel: +27 :12 :665 :1700
Cell: +27 :82 :570 :2519
C&F; Technologies
30 Rabie Street, Fontainebleau
Tel: +27 11 792 4588
Cell: +27 83 377 5545
Communica
53 Landmarks Avenue, Samrand, Centurion, Pretoria
Tel: +27&nbs;12 657 3500
Cell: +27 82 522 7869
Comtest
Comtest House, 10 Enterprise Close, Linbro Park
Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Concilium Technologies
1 Stanford Office Park, 12 Bauhinia Street, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion
Cell: +27 12 678 9200
CraigCor Distribution Co.
31D Lake Road, Longmeadow Business Estate, Modderfontein
Tel: +27 11 574 5300
CT Control Systems
55 Richards Drive, Midrand
Tel: +27 11 312 0202
Cell: +27 82 825 9086
desireea@ctcontrolsystems.co.za
CT Hydraulics (Nqoba)
Cnr Sharland & Melville Streets, Driehoek, Germiston
Tel: +27 11 873 2342
Cell: +27 83 458 2602
Daytronik Solutions
Villieria, Pretoria
Tel: +27 12 333 6616
Cell: +27 82 828 2697
Denver Technical Products
32 Bessemer Road, Heriotdale, Johannesburg
Tel: +27 11 626 2023
Cell: 083 601 8438
EDM
107 Haymeadow Crescent, Boardwalk Office Park Block 13, Faerie Glen
Tel: +27 12 997 6311
Cell: +27 72 448 8615
Elonics
7 Mountain Ridge Road, New Germany, Durban
Tel: +27 31 702 6242
Cell: +27 83 631 2735
Emerson Automation Solutions
11 Quark Crescent, Linbro Business Park, Frakenwald
Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Cell: +27 72 212 4732
Endress+Hauser
5 Commerce Crescent West, Eastgate Ext 13, Sandton
Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Cell: +27 82 747 3971
Tollfree: 086 136 37370
We supply products, solutions and services for industrial process measurement and automation. We offer comprehensive process solutions for flow, level, pressure, analysis, temperature, recording and digital communications across a wide range of industries, optimising processes with regards to economic efficiency, safety and environmental protection.
Engenamic
64 King Street, Irene, Gauteng
Tel: +27 12 663 4804
eTX Data Services
Box 881, Howick, 3290
Cell: +27 83 325 4139
Evanet
4 Canterbury Crescent, Gallo Manor, Sandton
Tel: +27 11 802 3320
Cell: +27 71 141 3066
Feedback Electronics
3 Hitec Park, 7 Ebonyfield Avenue, Springfield Park, Durban
Tel: +27 31 579 2008
Cell: +27 83 675 1799
sales@feedbackelectronics.co.za
Festo
18-26 Electron Avenue, Isando
Tollfree: 08600 FESTO (33786)
FLIR Systems
Fourways Golf Park, Roos Street, Fourways
Tel: +27 11 300 5622
Fluid Systems Africa
Unit 38B, Moddercrest Office Park, High Street, Modderfontein
Tel: +27 87 551 1677
Cell: +27 82 877 4745
sales@fluidsystemsafrica.co.za
GHM Messtechnik SA
16 Olivier Street, Verwoerdpark, Alberton
Tel: +27 11 902 0158
Cell: +27 74 459 0040
Helukabel
1052 Schooner Avenue, Laser Park, Honeydew
Tel: +27 11 462 8752
Helukabel, suppliers of cables and accessories for a wide range of industries. Power cables, communication cables, fibre optic cables, security cables to name a few. Cable management accessories ranging from glands to connectors and tubing and much more.
Horne Technologies
3193 Pearl Drive, Betty’s Bay
Tel: +27 76 563 2084
Cell: +27 83 788 6678
Hybrid Automation
Unit 21 Briarpark, 10 Queen Nandi Drive, Briardene Industrial Park, Durban
Tel: +27 31 573 2795
Cell: +27 83 444 3271
Hydrasales
96A Fleming Road, Meadowdale Ext 2, Germiston
Tel: +27 11 392 3736
Cell: +27 71 724 1924
Hydrasales is a specialist distributor of hydraulic filtration and accessories. The branch and distribution network enables fast, effective solutions from an extensive range, which makes shipping prompt and without undue delay.
Hytec South Africa
3 Riverfields Boulevard, Witfontein Ext 56, Kempton Park
Tel: +27 11 975 9700
ICS Instrumentation & Control Systems
1A Severn Drive, Three Rivers, Vereeniging
Tel: +27 16 454 0838
Cell: +27 82 900 8312
ifm – South Africa
112 Sovereign Drive, Route 21 Corporate Park, Centurion
Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Tollfree: 0861 436 772
ifm Electronic specialises in industrial factory automation. Products include position sensors and process sensors, sensors for motion control, industrial communication and imaging, safety technology, identification systems, condition monitoring systems as well as systems for mobile machines, and connection technology with various cables and accessories.
Impact Instrument
1st Floor, Building 18, Fancourt Office Park, cnr Felstead & Northumberland Avenues, North Riding
Tel: +27 11 704 7001
Cell: +27 83 236 2843
INDECON Instrumentation
C/o Rheinmetall Denel Munition, A9 Building, Reeb Road, Firgrove
Tel: +27 21 286 9340
Industrial Automation & Control (IAC)
Communica Building, 53 Landmarks Avenue, Samrand, Centurion
Tel: +27 12 657 3600
Cell: +27 79 696 4002
Industrial Data Xchange (IDX)
1 Weaver Street, Fourways, Johannesburg
Tel: +27 11 548 9960
Infrared Industrial Surveys
Inanda Road, Crestholme, Durban
Cell: +27 82 891 4721
Innopro (Div. of Engenamic)
64 King Street, Irene, Gauteng
Tel: +27 12 663 4804
Instech Calibration Services
Box 7582, Bonaero Park, 1622
Tel: +27 11 973 4176
Cell: +27 83 651 8170
Instek Control
1194 George Eybers Street, Constantia Park, Pretoria
Tel: +27 12 998 6326
Cell: +27 73 420 3757
Instrotech
8 Enterprise Close, Linbro Park, Sandton
Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Instroworx
62 Old Main Road, Suite 3, Kloof
Tel: +27 31 818 0345
Cell: +27 82 824 0920
Instru-Serve
72 Fourth Avenue, Alberton North
Tel: +27 11 907 3158
Cell: +27 82 941 8656
Inteltronics
89 Church Street, Hopefield
Cell: +27 82 445 2531
Intercal
581 Lupton Drive, cnr Johnnic Boulevard, Halfway House, Midrand
Tel: +27 11 315 4321
Tollfree: 0861 INTERCAL
Based in Midrand, Intercal is one of the largest accredited calibration facilities in southern Africa. It holds SANAS accreditation in seven fields of metrology including: electrical, frequency, RF, mass, pressure, temperature and humidity. In addition, it offers on-site calibration where practical to reduce down-time, fast turnarounds, calibration certificates with pre/post readings, rental or selling of equipment.
IS³ – Industry Software, Solutions & Support
Block E, Pinmill Farm Park, 164 Katherine Street, Barlow Park, Sandton
Tel: +27 11 607 8100
Industry Software, Solutions & Support is the sole distributor of AVEVA Industrial Software for sub-Saharan Africa. As a software provider, it addresses the full range of challenges and opportunities across the entire asset life-cycle. From water and energy to food and infrastructure, the solutions turn opportunities into business value.
Jaycor International
Unit 3, 7 On Mastiff, Mastiff Road, Linbro Business Park, Sandton
Tel: +27 11 444 1039
Karma Instrumentation & Control
Block A Unit 3D Wild Fig Business Park, 1494 Cranberry Street, Honeydew
Tel: +27 11 794 2859
Cell: +27 83 823 9019
richard@karmainstrumentation.co.za
www.karmainstrumentation.co.za
KROHNE
8 Bushbuck Close, Corporate Park South, Randjiespark, Midrand
Tel: +27 11 314 1391
Cell: +27 72 613 2470
Loadtech Loadcells
134 Sarel Baard Crescent, Gateway Industrial Park, Centurion
Tel: +27 12 661 0830
Cell: +27 82 774 5223
Loadtech is a leading manufacturer and supplier of load cells and instrumentation in southern Africa. Loadtech’s products range from robust industrial load cells to high-quality process meters. The range extends from standard load cells, custom design load cells and specialised instrumentation, most of which are available from stock.
Martec (a Pragma company)
Treur Close, Waterfall Park, Midrand
Tel: +27 11 848 6940
Cell: +27 82 611 3659
Mecosa
76 Fifth Avenue, Fontainebleau
Tel: +27 11 257 6100
MESA Africa NPC
5 Frost Close, Silver Lakes, Pretoria
Tel: +27 82 528 1238
Michael Brown Control Engineering
34 Cederberg Village, Willows Estate, Kelland, Randburg
Tel: +27 82 440 7790
Cell: +27 82 440 7790
Microsep
2 Saturn Crescent, Linbro Business Park, Frankenwald Ext. 30, Sandton
Tel: +27 11 553 2300
MOOG SA
Unit 6, VSP Complex, 501 Theuns Street, Hennopspark X22, Centurion
Tel: +27 12 653 6768
Cell: +27 82 339 0510
Moore Process Controls
6-8 Monza Close, Kyalami Business Park, Midrand
Tel: +27 11&bsp;466 1673/9
Morton Controls
166 Blaauwberg Road, Table View, Cape Town
Tel: 086 100 0393
Cell: +27 83 628 8537
N&Z; Instrumentation & Control
303 Johannesburg Road, La Rochelle
Tel: +27 11 435 1080
National Laboratory Association
1 De Havilland Crescent, Persequor Technopark, Pretoria
Tel: +27 12 349 1500
Neles South Africa
Unit 3, 23 Island Circle Road, Riverhorse Valley, Durban
Tel: +27 31 502 9350
Newelec Pretoria
298 Soutter Street, Pretoria West
Tel: +27 12 327 1729
Tollfree: 086 010 3041
OEN Enterprises
Olivedale Office Park, Paracon House, 35 Lima Street, Olivedale Ext 10
Tel: +27 11 675 4447
Cell: +27 82 450 8867
Omron Electronics
22 Friesland Drive, Longmeadow Business Park, Modderfontein
Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Opaque Reference Equipment
3 Fulmar Road, Daggafontein, Springs
Tel: +27 11 363 1658
Cell: +27 83 450 4766
Opto Africa Holdings
392 Surrey Avenue, Ferndale, Randburg
Tel: +27 11 792 4886
Cell: +27 82 495 7234
Optronics Africa
Box 5, Innovation Hub, 0087
Cell: +27 82 454 8732
Osiris Technical Systems
24 Herbert Baker Street, Groenkloof, Pretoria
Tel: 0861 674 747
Cell: +27 83 378 1552
Parker Hannifin Sales Company South
10 Berne Avenue, Aeroport, Kempton Park
Tel: +27 11 961 0700
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years Parker has engineered the success of customers in a wide range of diversified industrial markets. Parker’s engineering expertise and range of technologies uniquely positions the company to help solve the world’s greatest engineering challenges.
Pepperl+Fuchs
8 Glen Eagle Office Park, cnr Monument Road & Braambos Street, Glen Erasmia, Kempton Park
Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Phoenix Contact
36 Lyn Road, Ferndale Ext 4, Randburg
Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Pinnacle Instruments SA
16 Field Street, Wilbart, Germiston
Tel: +27 11 450 4885
Cell: +27 83 659 1990
pinnaclesales@pinnacle-ice.com
PREI Instrumentation
52B Le Maitre Street, Brackenhurst, Alberton
Tel: +27 11 867 5001
Cell: +27 82 443 9586
Process Dynamics
4 Sunderland Street, Rhodesfield
Tel: +27 11 394 5412
Cell: +27 83 417 6080
kobusvanniekerk@process-dynamics.co.za
Proconics
Cnr Kiewiet Street & PDP Kruger Drive, Secunda
Tel: +27 17 620 9600
PROFIBUS & PROFINET Competence Centre
1 Weaver Street, Fourways
Tel: +27 11 548 9960
Procontrol Instrumentation
53 Eleventh Street, Springs
Tel: +27 11 362 4292
Cell: +27 83 302 9198
Production Reporting
Cape Town
Cell: +27 79 507 5100
colin.myburgh@productionreporting.co.za
Production Reporting answers the questions you lose sleep over! We provide accurate, automated reports via email detailing your production performance, downtime analysis and OEE. In addition, all data is available on dashboards either on mobile devices or fixed monitors. Lastly, we implement SMS/email alerts for alarm conditions in your plant.
Protea Automation Solutions
23 Galaxy Avenue, Linbro Park, Sandton
Tel: +27 11 719 5700
Cell: +27 82 573 9778
Pro-Temp Automation
Unit 51 Ivy Park, Ivy Road, Pinetown
Tel: +27 31 709 1028/709 1038
Pulse Control Systems
27A Pitlochry Road, Westville, Durban
Tel: +27 31 262 6299
Cell: +27 84 403 3254
QTEK Instrumentation & Calibration Solutions
38 Braambos Street, Glen Marais, Kempton Park
Tel: +27 11 391 4598
Cell: +27 83 629 0706
Representing, amongst others, Beamex, Klay and Autonics, QTEK Instrumentation offers a complete integrated calibration solution with portable calibrators, workstations and calibration software.
R&C; Instrumentation
Unit 7, Adam Park, Garlicke Drive, Ballito
Tel: +27 32 946 2805
Cell: +27 82 724 7028
Rittal
123 Terrace Road, Edenvale, Johannesburg
Tel: +27 11 609 8294
Since its foundation in 1961, Rittal has continuously evolved into the world’s leading systems provider for enclosures, power distribution, climate control, IT infrastructure and software & services. Rittal offers you a perfectly coordinated system platform. It unites innovative productions, pioneering engineering solutions and global service to accommodate the most diverse requirements. It caters to a whole host of industries, from machinery and plant engineering, to the automotive industry, through to information technology and renewable energy.
Rockwell Automation
369 Pretoria Avenue, Randburg
Tel: +27 11 654 9700
Rotorvane Compressor Sales
202 Winze Drive, Stormill, Roodepoort
Tel: +27 11 472 5954
Cell: +27 82 920 1992
RTS Africa Technologies
3rd Floor, Steven House, Brooklyn Bridge Office Park, 570 Fehrsen Street, Brooklyn
Tel: +27 12 433 6335
Cell: +27 82 879 0734
RTS Africa Technologies is a specialised instrumentation company active in the critical areas of process and combustion gas analysis. The company also supplies and services boiler tube leak detection equipment for large boilers. Qualified engineering staff with on-site experience are available to assess the best solution for your particular application. RTS is based in Pretoria and is active throughout sub-Saharan Africa.
SA Gauge
8 Beechfield Crescent, Springfield Park, Durban
Tel: +27 31 579 2216
Cell: +27 82 650 0020
Tollfree: 0860 007 911
SEW-Eurodrive
Cnr Aerodrome & Adcock Ingram Road, Aeroton, Johannesburg
Tel: +27 11 248 7000
SICK Automation Southern Africa
24 Eagle Lane, Lanseria Corporate Estate, Lanseria
Tel: +27 10 060 0550
Siemens Digital Industries
Siemens Park, 300 Janadel Avenue, Halfway House
Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Tollfree: 0860 80 80 80
Simation
Rand Airport, Hangar 4, Rand Airport Road, Airport Park, Germiston
Tel: +27 11 824 1894
Tollfree: 0867 160 974
SKF South Africa
6 Marlin Road, Jet Park, Boksburg
Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Tollfree: 0860 213 504
SMC South Africa
Unit 4, Midrand Central Business Park, 1019 Morkels Close, Midrand, Johannesburg
Tel: +27 11 100 5866
South African Bureau of Standards (SABS)
1 Dr Lategan Road, Groenkloof, Pretoria
Tel: 0861 277 227
Tollfree: 0861 277 227
Spectranalysis
604 Bonanza Avenue, Helderkruin X1, Roodepoort
Tel: +27 11 886 1390
Cell: +27 63 307 3999
Spirax Sarco South Africa
Cnr Brine Avenue & Horn Street, Chloorkop Ext 23
Tel: +27 11 230 1300
debbie.robbeson@za.spiraxsarco.com
SSE
31 Kersieboom Crescent, Zwartkops X4, Centurion
Tel: +27 12 663 4331
orders@sse.co.za, sales@sse.co.za
Stahl Esaco
61 Ronald Avenue, Linbro Park, Sandton
Tel: +27 11 608 3120
Cell: +27 81 717 4527
Switches International
Hyskraan Close, 14 Trevallyn Park, Kya Sand, Randburg
Tel: +27 10 591 9920
TANDM Technologies
The Rand Building, 342 The Rand Street, Lynnwood, Pretoria
Tel: +27 12 004 1363
Cell: +27 83 458 5236
Tilt-Tech
Zimbali Lofts, 63B Pygmy Street, Amberfield Glen Estate, Rooihuiskraal North
Tel: +27 83 370 2125
Cell: +27 83 370 2125
TLC Engineering Solutions
Block E, St Andrews Office Park, Meadowbrook Lane, Epsom Downs
Tel: +27 87 808 2290
Trigas Agencies
11 Neon Road, Fulcrum, Springs
Tel: +27 10 590 4752
Cell: +27 83 277 0423
Turck Banner
Turck Banner House, 130 Boeing Road East, Bedfordview
Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Cell: +27 82 201 2209
UV Max
275 Inanda Road, Waterfall, Durban
Cell: +27 82 891 4721
VA Instrumentation
67 Pemilton Avenue, Reservoir Hills, Durban
Tel: +27 31 262 3100
Cell: +27 82 937 3919
vai@worldonline.co.za, vaisales@vodamail.co.za
Varispeed (Div of Hudaco Trading)
4 Clovelly Business Park, 342 Old Pretoria Main Road, Midrand
Tel: +27 11 312 5252
VEGA Controls SA
1493 Mailship Road, Laser Park, Honeydew
Tel: +27 11 795 3249
Vepac Electronics
7 Electron Street, cnr Galaxy Street, Linbro Business Park, Marlboro, Sandton
Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Cell: +27 81 241 6709
Westplex
Atrium Terrace, 272 Oak Avenue, Randburg
Tel: +27 11 787 0473
WIKA Instruments
Chilvers Street, Denver, Johannesburg
Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Yellow Technical Services
33 Taljaard Road, Bartlett Ext 14
Tel: +27 11 656 9111
Yokogawa South Africa
Block C, Cresta Junction, cnr Beyers Naude Drive & Judges Avenue, Cresta, Johannesburg
Tel: +27 11 831 6300
