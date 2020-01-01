Troubleshoot and monitor industrial Ethernet and Profibus networks

Procentec Mercury

With the increased complexity of industrial networks comes the need for devices that provide an easy-to-understand overview of the status and health of the infrastructure. The Procentec Mercury is a robust mobile tablet for delivery of a new cross platform software package. This device is perfect for troubleshooting, maintenance and monitoring of industrial Ethernet and Profibus networks.

The Mercury combines the power of the ProfiTrace and the Procentec Atlas. It is based on Osiris, the same software as Atlas uses for industrial Ethernet diagnostics and therefore offers the same easy to use interface. When combining Mercury with ProfiTrace, it offers a new software package for troubleshooting Profibus networks.

Overall this device offers the ability to mobile monitor all Profibus and industrial Ethernet networks in a facility. Since the software is pre-installed, the device is ready to use immediately.

Credit(s)

Industrial Data Xchange (IDX)





