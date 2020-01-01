Multifunction pendant improves efficiency

The Direct Select from Turck Banner makes it easy to communicate the critical information staff need to complete tasks. This versatile operator interface can be used to send and receive requests, acknowledgements, and alerts, as well as provide quantity details, direct staff to a specific location, guide operators through a process, track performance, monitor assets and more.
The autonomous wireless design of the Direct Select makes it easy to add an operator interface to any asset, machine or piece of equipment. Use it as a panel meter for local monitoring of asset conditions. Communicate with operators on mobile equipment. Turn any cart into a mobile picking station. It can even be used as a handheld device so staff can communicate important information when they are away from their workstations.
Quickly resolve problems and reduce downtime
Monitor multiple machines, workstations or processes with a single Direct Select operator interface. The multicolour indicator provides high-visibility alerts and status information for each event. The LCD screen indicates the location of the event. The system can even be configured to prioritise events so users can resolve the most critical issues first.
Complex processes can also be simplified. The eight-colour indicator and LCD display provide location and quantity information at each step to communicate adjustments in quantity and other changes with the tactile buttons or use the touch button to send confirmations and alerts.
The Direct Select communicates over a robust Sure Cross wireless network and is powered by a lithium battery. Users can quickly deploy one or many operator interfaces without the time, hassle and expense of adding or altering wired infrastructure to connect and power devices.
Applications
The Direct Select operator interface makes it easy to improve communication between staff, supervisors, assets and equipment in a wide range of applications, including:
