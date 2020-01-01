Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration



Print this page printer friendly version

Plant builder relies on Siemens motion control for in-operation maintenance

Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

The CFT Group designs and builds production lines and turnkey systems primarily for the food and beverages industry. One of its customers, Menz & Gasser, which specialises in producing and packaging preserves and honey in portions for hotels, restaurants and catering, had CFT develop a rotary filling plant to a very high specification. The plant was to meet strict safety requirements and increase production capacities, while being exceptionally user-friendly. Key elements were extreme ease of maintenance of the machines, ideally during operation. To achieve this, CFT turned to motion control solutions from the Siemens portfolio. This ensured that not only were the customer’s strict safety requirements satisfied but the cost for planning and commissioning each individual machine could be reduced by approximately 30% due to the Siemens technology.

One of the key factors in the filling process for Menz & Gasser is safety – for both plants and employees. This is particularly important when employees, for example, have to have access to the interior of the machines during the filling process for monitoring or maintenance purposes. “It is very important for us that we provide a guarantee to operators that they can work safely when the protective enclosure is raised,” explains Ruggero Zanco, the manager responsible for industrial automation at Menz & Gasser, “and the use of up-to-date solutions from Siemens is the primary reason we are able to meet this requirement.”

Up to 30% cost saving

The basic precondition for safe intervention is precise throttling of the speed and control of the torque. “It is not only parts moving within the machine that pose a danger but also the liquids used to clean and sterilise it,” says Filippo Tedeschi, filler and seamer automation manager at CFT. The CFT experts therefore turned to the extended functionalities of the Siemens Simotion motion control system to complete this demanding task. The motion control ensures that not only do all the axes inside the machine come to a complete standstill when an operator intervenes, but that they also retain their position and start up again quickly and efficiently once the work is finished. Project planning is carried out in the TIA (Totally Integrated Automation) Portal engineering framework. “Thanks to TIA Portal and its associated software solutions and diagnostic tools, we have succeeded in reducing the working hours for planning and commissioning by approximately 30 percent for each individual machine,” explains Tedeschi.

The next step – up into the cloud

Tedeschi can see potential and benefits from the installed Siemens technology in areas other than just commissioning: “The expanded diagnostics mean we can offer a significantly more efficient after-sales service for our customers for both test runs and customer service itself.” CFT is also using the condition monitoring system for predictive maintenance and is now planning the next steps. According to Tedeschi: “The next project we would like to tackle with Siemens is using its MindSphere cloud solution to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of our performance even further by processing and monitoring the vast quantities of data our machines produce. This will allow us to improve our machine quality even further and launch more innovative machines onto the market.”

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens Digital Industries, +27 11 652 2795, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: info.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens Digital Industries


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Pressure-relief safety helmets
April 2020, RS Components SA , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
RS Components has added the 3M SecureFit X5000 and X5500 Series safety helmets to its health and safety product portfolio. SecureFit helmets incorporate 3M’s patented pressure diffusion technology, which ...

Read more...
Water management from Siemens optimises flood control
April 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The Erftverband is an organisation that includes municipalities, counties, industry and utilities, and as a public corporation it is responsible for cleaning private and industrial wastewater along the ...

Read more...
Engineering framework ready for continuous software development
April 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , IT in Manufacturing
With the new Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) Portal V16, Siemens has expanded its engineering framework with practical new functions for various phases from planning to engineering to commissioning. ...

Read more...
Closing the gap
April 2020 , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A new closed side setting (CSS) measurement device – the C-Gap – is now available to the South African market through Control Systems Rustenburg and Steelpoort. The C-Gap offers accuracy, safety and reliability ...

Read more...
Condition monitoring systems from ifm
Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, ifm - South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The ifm product range comprises systems for monitoring vibration, oil quality, compressed air and water consumption.

Read more...
Data and digital technologies power new trends in asset management
Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020 , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
With technological and product changes across the enterprise fundamentally changing EAM, users in today’s industrial organisations now have new tools to better assess how they monitor, maintain, and manage their assets.

Read more...
Beyond preventive maintenance
Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Condition monitoring and predictive maintenance to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Read more...
Asset Performance Management 4.0 and beyond with risk-based maintenance
Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, IS³ - Industry Software, Solutions & Support , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Implementing Asset Performance Management (APM) 4.0 enables the transition to full risk-based maintenance for improved asset performance, increased asset reliability, reduced risk, and ultimately, maximum return on asset investments.

Read more...
ABB launches Ability Condition Monitoring for measurement devices
Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, ABB South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The ABB Ability Condition Monitoring for measurement devices is an innovative, digital solution that will keep continuous gas analysers under control to ensure clean air operations. The ground-breaking, ...

Read more...
A maintenance tool for analysis and process systems
Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Digital Maintenance Manager: The ideal entry point to process automation 4.0.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved