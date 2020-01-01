Condition monitoring of motors

Whether in exhaust systems, pumps or compressors, motors of various sizes are used in production plants and warehouses, quite often in remote locations. Maintaining machines is therefore time-consuming and prone to errors, especially if maintenance personnel are only instructed to perform on-site inspections on an infrequent basis.
Instead, data from multiple motors can be collected, evaluated, centrally displayed and if necessary, linked to alarm actions in order to warn of impending failures in good time. Users can use radio technology to connect Turck’s QM42VT1 vibration and temperature sensor with the high-performance TX700 HMI device for this purpose.
Rugged sensor detects vibration and temperature values
Has the motor become loose, causing the shaft to be misaligned? Is a bearing jammed or is an attachment out of balance? Mechanical vibration can flag up issues such as these. The QM42VT1 vibration and temperature sensor detects vibrations with a high level of accuracy. For this purpose, the compact MEMS-based sensor (micro-electro-mechanical system) is simply mounted directly on the motor block via a magnetic holder. From there, it delivers speed and acceleration data over two dimensions in different frequency ranges. Changes in the measurement data can then be used to identify various forms of damage.
Measuring the temperature of the motors is also vital, as a significant increase in temperature could be an indication of wear or insufficient lubrication on a bearing. The IP67 sensor also detects such temperature changes within a measuring range of -40 to 105°C.
Data transfer and visualisation
Maintenance personnel can wire the vibration and temperature sensor to the battery-powered DX80 radio module. The measured values are then sent to the receiver module of the DX80 system via a proprietary wireless network.
All engine status data can be clearly displayed on Turck’s HMI/PLC TX700. In addition, users can read out historical trends, extract log data or configure alarms such as automatic email notifications. Ethernet connection is also possible, allowing data to be queried through the entire company.
With this stand-alone solution, maintenance personnel can view the status data of all machines, whether on-site, at the HMI, or on company networked computers.
Pressure-relief safety helmets April 2020, RS Components SA
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
RS Components has added the 3M SecureFit X5000 and X5500 Series safety helmets to its health and safety product portfolio. SecureFit helmets incorporate 3M’s patented pressure diffusion technology, which ...
Read more...Closing the gap April 2020
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A new closed side setting (CSS) measurement device – the C-Gap – is now available to the South African market through Control Systems Rustenburg and Steelpoort. The C-Gap offers accuracy, safety and reliability ...
Read more...Pick-to-light solutions kit April 2020, Turck Banner
, Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The Pick-to-Light Solutions kit is an integrated solution that consists of an enclosure, an DXM controller, a HMI, plus direct connections for PTL110 devices and power. The integrated device and power ...
Read more...Condition monitoring systems from ifm Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, ifm - South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The ifm product range comprises systems for monitoring vibration, oil quality, compressed air and water consumption.
Read more...Data and digital technologies power new trends in asset management Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
With technological and product changes across the enterprise fundamentally changing EAM, users in today’s industrial organisations now have new tools to better assess how they monitor, maintain, and manage their assets.
Read more...Beyond preventive maintenance Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Condition monitoring and predictive maintenance to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
Read more...Asset Performance Management 4.0 and beyond with risk-based maintenance Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, IS³ - Industry Software, Solutions & Support
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Implementing Asset Performance Management (APM) 4.0 enables the transition to full risk-based maintenance for improved asset performance, increased asset reliability, reduced risk, and ultimately, maximum return on asset investments.
Read more...ABB launches Ability Condition Monitoring for measurement devices Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, ABB South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The ABB Ability Condition Monitoring for measurement devices is an innovative, digital solution that will keep continuous gas analysers under control to ensure clean air operations. The ground-breaking, ...
Read more...Condition monitoring specialists boost machine reliability Technews Industry Guide: Maintenance, Reliability & Asset Optimisation 2020, Wearcheck Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
WearCheck specialises in boosting the availability and reliability of components, thereby helping its customers to operate more efficiently and save money on maintenance in industries such as mining, earthmoving, transport, shipping, industrial, aircraft and power generation.