Condition monitoring of motors

Whether in exhaust systems, pumps or compressors, motors of various sizes are used in production plants and warehouses, quite often in remote locations. Maintaining machines is therefore time-consuming and prone to errors, especially if maintenance personnel are only instructed to perform on-site inspections on an infrequent basis.

Instead, data from multiple motors can be collected, evaluated, centrally displayed and if necessary, linked to alarm actions in order to warn of impending failures in good time. Users can use radio technology to connect Turck’s QM42VT1 vibration and temperature sensor with the high-performance TX700 HMI device for this purpose.

Rugged sensor detects vibration and temperature values

Has the motor become loose, causing the shaft to be misaligned? Is a bearing jammed or is an attachment out of balance? Mechanical vibration can flag up issues such as these. The QM42VT1 vibration and temperature sensor detects vibrations with a high level of accuracy. For this purpose, the compact MEMS-based sensor (micro-electro-mechanical system) is simply mounted directly on the motor block via a magnetic holder. From there, it delivers speed and acceleration data over two dimensions in different frequency ranges. Changes in the measurement data can then be used to identify various forms of damage.

Measuring the temperature of the motors is also vital, as a significant increase in temperature could be an indication of wear or insufficient lubrication on a bearing. The IP67 sensor also detects such temperature changes within a measuring range of -40 to 105°C.

Data transfer and visualisation

Maintenance personnel can wire the vibration and temperature sensor to the battery-powered DX80 radio module. The measured values are then sent to the receiver module of the DX80 system via a proprietary wireless network.

All engine status data can be clearly displayed on Turck’s HMI/PLC TX700. In addition, users can read out historical trends, extract log data or configure alarms such as automatic email notifications. Ethernet connection is also possible, allowing data to be queried through the entire company.

With this stand-alone solution, maintenance personnel can view the status data of all machines, whether on-site, at the HMI, or on company networked computers.

For more information contact Brandon Topham, Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





