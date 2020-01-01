Services to optimise processes and results

Looking for new ways to reduce costs? Need to better manage risks? Want to continuously improve asset performance during operation whilst maintaining compliance? Endress+Hauser can help.
Today’s challenges include heightened cost pressures, tightening of regulations, lack of skilled staff willing to work in a process plant, and the complexity of a multi-vendor installed base with a mix of new and old technologies.
Endress+Hauser offers effective ways to optimise a business by managing activities and sharing expertise. The approach focuses on maintenance that enhances operational equipment effectiveness to reduce the complexity of the installed base and offer the power of metrology to improve aspects of the production process.
Maintenance and calibration management
Let us solve your calibration and maintenance worries while you focus on your core business with total peace of mind. Endress+Hauser offers an extensive portfolio of maintenance and calibration functions. The programme optimises maintenance costs and improves quality to turn routine maintenance activities into a profit source.
Maintenance consulting
Maximise plant availability and reliability. An audit can help reduce plant complexity, even with equipment from different manufacturers and a wide range of instrument types. The primary benefit is a clear overview of the installed base via an exhaustive online database. Endress+Hauser consultants also help define any necessary maintenance and calibration work according to available resources and production requirements.
Calibration consulting
Productive metrology leads to sustainable savings. Endress+Hauser expert consultants are able to optimise metrology functions to reduce downtime, labour, product variability, and save raw materials and energy. This service improves quality while cutting costs, allowing users to optimise productivity over the long term.
Device information and documentation throughout the plant life cycle.
Only a clear picture and detailed knowledge of the installed instrument base can act as a solid foundation for a predictive maintenance and optimisation strategy. Whether you need to find information concerning spare parts, verify software versions, trace instrument history records on the basis of key events, or view the plant database with its installed instruments – the data must be up-to-date and available rapidly. W@M Life Cycle Management supports users in operational matters and also assumes strategic tasks.
