Handheld spectrum analysers

The latest offering from Bird expands its highly sought-after SignalHawk family of rugged, handheld spectrum analyser products by adding the SH-60S-AOA Angle of Arrival spectrum analyser and the SH-60S-TC. This means a good balance of price and performance up to a frequency range of 6 GHz.
The new SignalHawk SH-60S-TC and SH-60S-AOA provide test coverage for all major wireless systems in an easy-to-use, fully portable test instrument. Building off the flexible software architecture and highly integrated small form factor packaging of SignalHawk and SiteHawk platforms, these test instruments offer ruggedness, customisation and ease of use.
Leveraging multi-touch technology, users can change reference level and centre of frequency with a touch of a finger and zoom and span just like a smartphone. Multi-task measurements are made easy with the ability to simultaneously review several windows for comparison. With 8 GB of internal storage, users can screenshot data and transfer via USB/OTG/WiFi/Bluetooth to the cloud and email or upload to a PC for reference. Bird’s new handheld spectrum analyser family saves time, and provides high precision and accuracy with ease of use. It is ideal for technicians, service providers, contractors, field engineers and military personnel.
