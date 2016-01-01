All around the turbine

At the heart of a power station are the steam turbines, which serve as generators or mechanical drives for pumps und compressors. For their operation, a network of valves is built around the turbines. Steam inlet valves direct the steam flow into the turbines, while extraction valves withdraw the steam from the various intermediate stages. Gland steam and leakage steam control valves provide the labyrinth seals in the hub areas with the steam that seals the turbine shafts towards the turbine housings. Drain valves drain accruing condensate from the steam pipeline to the condensate collector.
For the Pingshan project, ARCA delivered the steam supply control valves, the seal steam control valves and the drain valves of the steam turbine. The supply control valve in DN 400 controls the steam flow from the re-heater into the turbine. Equipped with a hydraulic actuator suitable for a pressure of up to 140 bar, with an actuating time during control operation of 20 seconds, and for quick close and open has a time of 2 seconds and 5 seconds respectively. The actuator in the picture can provide a maximum actuating force of 44 kN. Silencer discs at the valve outlet ensure a low-noise operation.
Turbine manufacturers worldwide count on the know-how and experience of ARCA for the design and delivery of such valves. Together with customers, the company develops solutions for efficient turbines with valves suitable for temperatures up to 650°C and nominal pressure up to PN720/Class 4500.
