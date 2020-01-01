Modular image processing solution

April 2020 Sensors & Transducers

ASSTech offers the latest VisionSystem2D from Wenglor. This is a modular image processing system developed for all vision applications. The system consists of up to 16 digital cameras, lenses with various fixed focal lengths, external illumination components and a control unit (IPC) with all common standard interfaces, as well as software for image evaluation.

The components of this modular system can be individually combined and adapted to the respective application. In this way, focal length, focusing, resolution, lighting and type of evaluation can be separately selected. Wenglor’s uniVision software is used to configure parameters for image recording and for subsequent image analysis.

Up to 16 digital cameras with integrated image chips from Sony’s Pregius series deliver high resolution images with 1,6 or 5 MP in colour or monochrome – even in dynamic applications. Thanks to the compact housing (29 x 29,1 x 29 mm) they are ideal for installation in systems with limited space. Any desired C-mount lenses can be attached to the digital cameras in order to implement applications in both close-up and distant ranges.

Three different types of illumination can be selected for homogenous, constant lighting within the application. Ring lights, spotlights and backlights are available in different sizes and colours: red and infrared light in flash or continuous mode are offered in addition to white light. All the image data generated by the system come together in the control unit. All processing is conducted and results evaluated in the fanless housing (passive cooling). Equipped as desired with either an i3 or an i7 processor, up to 16 devices can be connected. uniVision Software, which is pre-installed on the control unit, is used for image evaluation.

Whether digital I/Os, Gigabit Ethernet over TCP/IP and UDP or the LIMA protocol based on XML is required, communication can be implemented with the most up-to-date technologies. The capability to individually configure visualisation regardless of platform is also advantageous for the user. Due to the integrated web server, the results can be displayed in the browser of any device – regardless of whether a Windows, Mac or Android operating system. In this way users can display camera images, scanned codes and the status of inputs and outputs at a graphic user interface.

For more information contact Anastas Schnippenkotter, ASSTech Process Electronics & Instrumentation, +27 11 708 9200, info@asstech.co.za, www.asstech.co.za

