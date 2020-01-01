Flow measurement in slurry processes

Emerson’s Rosemount MS Slurry Sensor with the Rosemount 8782 Slurry Transmitter is a slurry magnetic flow meter specifically designed for high noise and slurry applications for use in the oil and gas, mining and pulp and paper industries. Featuring robust coils and advanced signal processing, a responsive yet stable flow signal is possible even in high noise applications. With over 25 years of experience delivering products for these challenging applications, the new Slurry Magnetic Flow Meter helps improve product quality, reduce raw material costs and minimise waste and re-work.
The Slurry Magnetic Flow Meter, or Slurry Mag, provides a flow measurement solution for customers with fluids that contain large solids, mining ore, pulp or sand, or that experience high process noise or signal instability. Featuring the latest advanced signal processing that is the first to adapt to changing process conditions in real time, the Slurry Mag eliminates noise from the flow signal without using excessive damping, giving operators confidence in their measurement calculations.
With most magnetic flowmeters, the traditional solution was to add analog damping to the loop. While this results in a very stable flow signal and prevents the valve from actuating, it does a very poor job of enabling active process control. The analog damping can take a noisy signal and smooth it out, but the signal does a very poor job reacting to actual changes in the process, resulting in poor or unstable control. Now the signal processing is able to filter out what is noise and what is a flow rate, allowing for stable and accurate control.
Accurate measurement of process flow rates is essential to running a plant or mill efficiently. This is why the Slurry Magnetic Flow Meter uses advanced signal processing with real-time diagnostics to deliver flow measurement confidence and the ability to automatically control the loop.
The Slurry Mag Meter also includes standard diagnostics such as grounding and wiring fault detection that helps ensure a meter is installed correctly the first time. Optional advanced process diagnostics help provide insight into performance through a high process noise detection diagnostic as well as enable proactive maintenance in applications where coating may be a concern, such as in pulp digester applications where pitch from the wood fibres may result in coating of the meter.
