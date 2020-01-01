Editor's Choice
New temperature transmitters with Bluetooth

April 2020 Temperature Measurement

The new iTEMP TMT71 and TMT72 single-channel transmitters stand out thanks to a user-friendly operation concept, wireless communication via Bluetooth, and highly accurate and reliable measurements. The technology offers significant improvements in process efficiency and plant availability, while at the same time reducing costs.


In industrial process engineering, temperature transmitters are an important link between temperature sensors in the process and the higher levels of automation. Measurement instruments are often installed in difficult to access locations, making it more difficult to install, operate and service them.

The transmitters come with an integrated Bluetooth interface that enables users to wirelessly display measured values and to perform configuration tasks. The device is extremely easy and fast to operate using the Endress+Hauser SmartBlue app. Access to the device is password protected and the Endress+Hauser security concept for the Bluetooth communication complies with the highest safety standards. The device can be configured without the need to install device drivers, since they are already stored in the transmitter’s electronics.

Simple, tool-free wiring

New push-in spring terminals significantly improve the handling of the transmitter and also guarantee a secure connection between the device and the connecting cables. Since no additional tool is required, this saves time when installing or replacing the device.

Highest level of reliability in critical processes

The conversion of different sensor signals into one stable and standardised output signal (4 to 20 mA) represents a challenge when it comes to industrial temperature measurement. Precision and long-term stability, particularly at critical measuring points, are crucial for safe and smooth process operations. The configurable transmitter sends converted signals from resistance sensors (RTD), thermocouples, resistance and voltage transmitters (mV) via the 4 to 20 mA signal or HART 7 communication.

Integrated sensor monitoring functions, device troubleshooting and diagnostics information in accordance with NAMUR NE 107 allow for a high level of measuring point availability. Thanks to the transmitter-sensor matching capability, using the Callendar-Van-Dusen coefficients, the precision of the temperature measurement is further increased for the entire system. All transmitters are also designed for safe operation in hazardous areas thanks to international approvals (ATEX, CSA C/US, IECEx).

Flexible housing formats

The transmitters in the iTEMP TMT7x range are available in different housing variants, either with or without a display: as a DIN B standard head transmitter for direct installation in the thermometer terminal head; field housing for Ex d or XP applications and harsh process environments; and for DIN rail mounting in the control cabinet. The optional plug-on display TID10 can be attached quickly and easily.

A complete range for HART communication

In addition to the new iTEMP TMT71 and TMT72 devices, Endress+Hauser offers a complete portfolio of HART-compatible transmitters for all application scenarios with the iTEMP TMT82 and iTEMP TMT162 SIL2/3-compliant two-channel devices. When paired with modular thermometers from Endress+Hauser, such as the new iTHERM ModuLine TM111 or TM131, the portfolio delivers high performance temperature measurement technology for both simple and extreme process environments.

For more information contact Natlee Chetty, Endress+Hauser South Africa, +27 11 262 8000, info@za.endress.com, www.endress.com


