New fibre-optic pyrometer

As part of their Endurance range, Raytek and Ircon combined, have introduced the Endurance fibre-optic infrared thermometer.

These pyrometers have an external sensor head attached via a fibre-optic cable, and are infrared noncontact temperature measurement systems. Such devices have a fixed focus, a laser beam pointing capability through the lens to the target, and different fibre-optic cable types for specific wavelength infrared temperature measurements. The Endurance devices come in an industrial aluminium die-cast electronics enclosure. The fibre-optic cable for the external sensor head attachment to the electronics enclosure is protected by a flexible stainless steel sheath. The external sensor head on the one hand and the electronics enclosure on the other hand, allow the installation of the electronics enclosure away from a hot, hostile environment. Each model operates as an integrated temperature measurement subsystem consisting of optical elements, spectral filters, detectors, digital electronics and an IP65 (NEMA-4) rated housing. Various output types are offered for easy integration into industrial monitoring and control environments and both monochrome and two-colour units are available.

Monochrome (one-colour mode) types are for standard temperature measurement applications. They are best for measuring the temperature of targets in areas where no sighting obstructions, either solid or gaseous, exist, and where the target completely fills the measurement spot.

Ratio (two-colour mode) pyrometers determine the object temperature by the ratio of two separate and overlapping infrared bands. The two-colour mode is best for measuring the temperature of targets that are partially obscured, either intermittently or permanently, by other objects, openings, screens, or viewing windows that reduce energy, and by dirt, smoke, or steam in the atmosphere. The two-colour mode can also be used on targets that do not completely fill the measurement spot, provided the background is much cooler than the target. Ratio pyrometer types are able to measure and determine the object temperature in either one of both modes (one-colour /two-colour), in which two infrared detectors are always active. Advanced signal processing options are selectable.

