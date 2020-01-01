Ice cream factory switches from coal to gas-fired boilers

April 2020 News

When looking for an efficient solution to switch from its old and inefficient coal-fired boilers, an ice cream factory looked for a trusted product from a reputable supplier. Egoli Gas supplied the factory with a High Pressure Customer Metering Solution (HPCMS), which was acquired from Energas Technologies, a leading supplier of high end and specialised equipment to the oil and gas industries in Africa. The factory will benefit from the more efficient and environmentally friendly natural gas fired boilers.

Energas is a specialist supplier of complete skid-mounted HPCMSs for natural gas. According to Laetitia Jansen van Vuuren, technologies product engineer at Energas Technologies, natural gas is a very reliable, safe and cost-effective solution for industrial users, compared with other conventional sources of energy such as electricity, diesel, coal or LPG. “Natural gas can be supplied via a pipeline network or by means of compressed natural gas cylinders to users not in the vicinity of a pipeline,” she explains. She adds that these skid-mounted units supplied by Energas offer an array of benefits: the single source reduces client manhours spent; the pre-packaged factory-built skids cost less than individual equipment and piping construction and installation on site; the units reduce field construction time and overall project schedule; a complete factory test is conducted before shipment, which reduces risk; the units are easy to install in remote areas; and customers have peace of mind as a result of single source accountability.

The skid-mounted stations from Energas Technologies are designed, shop-fabricated and assembled, fully-tested and packaged before being transported to the site. The skid includes filtration, pressure reduction, over-pressure protection and metering. The station reduces the pressure from 35 bar (inlet line pressure) down to 1 bar (outlet pressure to the user) within one stage of pressure reduction.

“The station has a single run and has a flow capacity of 200 Sm3/h. A second run can be added for redundancy if required. The station includes the skid frame, piping, insulation joints, pressure regulator valve, slam-shut valve, pressure relief valves, gauges and isolation valves. The station is designed according to ASME B31.3,” concludes Jansen van Vuuren.

