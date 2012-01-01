Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Valves, Actuators & Pump Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Early detection of faults in BMW’s light metal die casting

April 2020 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

In low pressure die casting, e.g. light metal engine blocks, the casting machines are filled by pressurising the furnaces. This requires highly precise pressure control along defined pressure curves in order to be able to produce a high quality casting and, for example, to prevent the metal pillars from moving around in the mould. In each case, BMW replaced the pressure control previously used for this purpose in its Landshut light metal foundry with a single sliding gate valve from Schubert & Salzer Control Systems. The outstanding control quality and the rapid reactive ability of the sliding gate valves have allowed the pressure head curves to be followed in a precisely reproducible manner. In addition, they offer the possibility of compensating for process influences when furnaces of different sizes are used.

In the low pressure die casting process, the casting furnace is pressurised so that the molten metal flows up a riser tube into the casting machines. To ensure that the complete shape of the part is filled uniformly, it is absolutely essential to have a controlled rise in pressure. The pressure profile is crucial for quality in the casting process.

Sensitively adjustable pressure control is needed in order to reproduce these pressure curves time after time. It not only prevents pressure fluctuations, but also facilitates different mould filling speeds to optimise the filling of castings with different cross sections. BMW has all-round know-how in this area and is achieving a high degree of success in working with precisely defined casting pressure curves for the different versions of the component parts. Previously, a so-called valve organ with 13 digitally actuated valves of different sizes had been used to follow the pressure curve. While this pressure control was precise, there was a problem in that it was not immediately evident when a valve failed. The critical issue here was that the pressure curve was no longer being followed according to the reference data and the operator was not in a position to detect this. Therefore, a valve failure of this type could only be picked up by defects in the finished casting.

Josef Gibis, who has worked at BMW for 25 years and is currently the person responsible in Landshut for process development and design in the area of light metal foundry work, could not rest with this constraint. He searched for a valve solution that offered more process reliability. This would have to:

• Display a high level of quality with a rapid control response.

• Detect faults itself and flag them immediately.

• Be low on maintenance.

• Offer a good price-performance relationship.

The company HISTA Elektroanlagenbau Neutraubling, charged with the job of upgrading the foundry operations and developing new software for the comprehensive control processes, proposed that the 8021 sliding gate valve from Schubert & Salzer Control Systems, used already in other facilities, should be used here.

Flow-related advantages and variable Kvs values

The sliding gate valve offers a simple opportunity to modify the valve operating characteristics, which is the Kvs values as a function of the valve opening, almost infinitely. This can be done simply and in almost any conceivable number of ways by an appropriate configuration of the shape of the slit in the sliding discs.

After just two short project discussions on site, Schubert & Salzer‘s specialists calculated a Kvs value of 1,7 for BMW‘s foundry in Landshut. However, since different sizes of furnaces ranging from 1000 to 2500 kg serve a casting facility interchangeably, makes it imperative that any process effects would have to be compensated, the sliding gate valve was selected at a Kvs value of 5 on an equal characteristic. As a result, not only does the sliding gate valve make it possible to follow the pressure curves precisely but it also has sufficient capacity with a larger opening to react to leakages, yet still be able to meter to the finest degree possible.

<Outstanding rangeability and excellent control quality

The very good response behaviour in particular of the sliding gate valve is crucial for the excellent control quality. Short positioning paths, low moving masses and small actuation forces are the most important parameters for short reaction times with optimal resolution of the stroke position. The sliding gate valve offers all of these features in one package. The typical stroke between open and closed is a mere 6 to 9 mm.

Sliding gate valves are an economical, very efficient, solution for a multitude of applications. Since they are available in different materials and in combination with all conventional positioners, they can be used in virtually all industrial areas and applications. Sliding gate valves are manufactured:

• In sizes DN 15 to DN 250.

• For pressures up to PN 100.

• For media temperatures between -200 and 530 °C.

Sliding gate valves involved in process technology

The sliding gate valve is actuated at BMW by Schubert & Salzer‘s 8049 digital positioner. This highly accurate, electronic control circuit system was developed for the exact positioning of control valves. Using the configuration software DeviceConfig V7, a vast range of possibilities are available in setting the parameters of the positioner, such as:

• Setpoint signal range.

• Custom characteristics for a valve

• Hysteresis control.

• Operating direction.

• Configuration of the alarm output.

• Critical values for the maintenance alarms.

By using this positioner, the sliding gate valves are connected directly to the foundry control system and they issue messages concerning maintenance and diagnostic data as well as faults.

After the successful completion of the trial phase with the sliding gate valve in controlling casting pressures, BMW issued an order for the upgrading of one casting unit at the beginning of 2012. “We are looking for a valve that will fulfil our highest control requirements, that can be used for all sizes of furnaces and as a result, offers additional scope in compensating for process effects,” says Gibis. “We are amazed at the precision with which these sliding gate valves fulfil these difficult control tasks.”

In view of these experiences, BMW recently issued an order to convert the pressure head control for nine further light metal casting units to sliding gate valves.

For more information contact Kamil Maharaj, Macsteel Fluid Control, +27 31 581 7800, kamil.maharaj@macfluid.co.za, www.macsteel.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 383 4000
Fax: 086 644 1320
Email: rowan.blomquist@macfluid.co.za
www: www.macsteel.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Macsteel Fluid Control


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Festo online configurator tool simplifies sizing of process valves
April 2020, Festo , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
From manually operated to automated process valves, the new configurator tool for process valves from Festo makes selecting the right solution easy and less time-consuming.

Read more...
All around the turbine
April 2020, Valve & Automation , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
At the heart of a power station are the steam turbines, which serve as generators or mechanical drives for pumps und compressors. For their operation, a network of valves is built around the turbines. ...

Read more...
Monoblock for sampling and injection processes
March 2020, WIKA Instruments , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
WIKA’s new monoblock has been designed to meet the requirements of the process industry. It is especially well suited to applications in natural gas and aggressive media. The compact design integrates ...

Read more...
Digital transformation enables new solutions for valves and pumps
March 2020 , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
With the emergence of IIoT-enabled remote management solutions, process industry end users can begin to take full advantage of remote monitoring, analysis, and management services provided by valve and pump suppliers or third-party service providers.

Read more...
Flow control valves from BMG
February 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG’s Fluid Technology division supplies and supports an extensive range of components for fluid technology systems and general industrial applications. These products include valves, hydraulic hoses ...

Read more...
Large anti-surge control valves from ARCA
February 2020, Valve & Automation , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Arca supplies its extensive range of valves to nearly all types of industries, but an important part of the product range are valves for turbines and turbo compressors, especially anti-surge control valves. ...

Read more...
AVK helps water industry meet local content
February 2020 , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
AVK Valves Southern Africa is helping key players in the water and wastewater treatment sectors comply with the Department of Trade and Industry’s requirements for local content. Since 2016, following ...

Read more...
Control valves with positioner suitable for gas and burner installations
January 2020, Macsteel Fluid Control , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Sliding gate valves are true all-rounders in the valve technology field and can be used for high-precision control purposes in the fields of natural gas applications, combustion and firing installations, ...

Read more...
ARCA: masters of innovation and variety in control valve solutions
January 2020, Valve & Automation , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Dating back to 1918, ARCA Regler has earned global recognition for specialising in control valves, manufactured and marketed around the world primarily for the chemical, food, power, petrochemical, steel, pharmaceutical and oil and natural gas industries.

Read more...
Process to instrument valves
November 2019, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Parker highlights the leak elimination benefits of close-coupled instrumentation.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved