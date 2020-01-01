Legrand and EDS-UPS partnership

April 2020 News

Legrand has appointed Engineering Data Systems SA (EDS UPS) as official Legrand uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems partners. EDS UPS, with strong technical capabilities in servicing and supporting UPS systems locally and throughout southern Africa, is now authorised to supply, install and commission single phase and three phase Legrand UPS systems.



Top from l: Rudolf Keller, sales manager, EDS; Steve Yap, director, EDS; Johan Bosch, general manager, Legrand; Marc Naidoo, business unit manager, Legrand; Trevor Wiggett, sales engineer, EDS. Bottom from l: Mike Worthington, branch manager, DBN-EDS; Marius Labuschagne, technical manager, Legrand; Anthony Louro, projects specialist, EDS; Jeff Leonard, sales engineer, EDS.

According to Legrand, dependable tier level 1 UPS support – such as downtime responses, critical alarm remediation and the back-up of reliable spares – is an essential requirement for continued operations in many industries. Typical sectors include mining, healthcare, banking and hospitality, as well as data centres and small and medium enterprise servers.

This partnership, which outsources the service sector in line with Legrand’s global business model, boosts the recent launch of Legrand Data Centre Solutions, encompassing the supply and support of specialist products, including LCS3, busbar, transformers, and now UPS systems.

Legrand’s commitment to ongoing investment – not just in the South African economy, but also to nurturing specialised installation partners – addresses key strategic verticals of the Legrand Group. The company’s extensive range of UPS systems ensures maximum continuity of service of essential electrical equipment by providing reliable performance in terms of power and backup time, particularly during electrical network disturbances like load-shedding.

For more information contact Legrand SA, +27 11 444 7971, legrand.south-africa@legrand.co.za, www.legrand.co.za

Credit(s)

Legrand





