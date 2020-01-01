Legrand and EDS-UPS partnership

Legrand has appointed Engineering Data Systems SA (EDS UPS) as official Legrand uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems partners. EDS UPS, with strong technical capabilities in servicing and supporting UPS systems locally and throughout southern Africa, is now authorised to supply, install and commission single phase and three phase Legrand UPS systems.
Top from l: Rudolf Keller, sales manager, EDS; Steve Yap, director, EDS; Johan Bosch, general manager, Legrand; Marc Naidoo, business unit manager, Legrand; Trevor Wiggett, sales engineer, EDS.
Bottom from l: Mike Worthington, branch manager, DBN-EDS; Marius Labuschagne, technical manager, Legrand; Anthony Louro, projects specialist, EDS; Jeff Leonard, sales engineer, EDS.
According to Legrand, dependable tier level 1 UPS support – such as downtime responses, critical alarm remediation and the back-up of reliable spares – is an essential requirement for continued operations in many industries. Typical sectors include mining, healthcare, banking and hospitality, as well as data centres and small and medium enterprise servers.
This partnership, which outsources the service sector in line with Legrand’s global business model, boosts the recent launch of Legrand Data Centre Solutions, encompassing the supply and support of specialist products, including LCS3, busbar, transformers, and now UPS systems.
Legrand’s commitment to ongoing investment – not just in the South African economy, but also to nurturing specialised installation partners – addresses key strategic verticals of the Legrand Group. The company’s extensive range of UPS systems ensures maximum continuity of service of essential electrical equipment by providing reliable performance in terms of power and backup time, particularly during electrical network disturbances like load-shedding.
From the editor's desk: AI is manufacturing’s new companion April 2020, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
Artificial intelligence (AI) is not new. In fact, the ideas have been around since the 1950s when Enigma code breaker, Alan Turing, discussed the building of intelligent machines in a scientific paper ...
Read more...Automotive products for race winning performance April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF is a passionate sponsor of global motorsport. Through its Racing Division, the company is involved in all aspects of technical assistance, design and manufacture for motorsport applications. In the ...
Read more...SKF technology for tidal turbine April 2020, SKF South Africa
, News
SKF has developed a power-train for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, capable of generating 2 MW. SKF has been supplying bearings and components to Scotland-based Orbital Marine Power since 2011 ...
Read more...EM launches 2020 catalogue with 450 new products April 2020, ElectroMechanica
, News
ElectroMechanica has launched the latest edition of its biannual product catalogue. The catalogue covers a broad range of new developments across each of the various categories. “We place the same emphasis ...
Read more...Africa Automation Technology Fair 2021 April 2020
, News
Positioned as the heartbeat of the industry in Africa, Africa Automation Fair has evolved and transformed to meet the needs of industry and is now named the Africa Automation Technology Fair.
Africa ...
Read more...Actum merges its brands April 2020, Actum Industrial
, News
Over the years, Actum Group has been built through partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions of leading companies with a long history and rich legacy in the industry. These companies include Actum ...
Read more...WearCheck expands in West Africa April 2020, Wearcheck Africa
, News
Condition monitoring specialist, WearCheck, has upgraded its laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana to a state-of-the-art testing centre which can now analyse transformer oil, coolant and fuel – amongst a host of ...
Read more...BMG extends transmission range April 2020, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, News
BMG has extended its range of power transmission components to include its recently upgraded Fenagrid Premium grid couplings. These taper grid steel flexible couplings accommodate angular, parallel and ...