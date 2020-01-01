EM launches 2020 catalogue with 450 new products

ElectroMechanica has launched the latest edition of its biannual product catalogue. The catalogue covers a broad range of new developments across each of the various categories. “We place the same emphasis on the continued introduction of global innovations and solutions, combined with comprehensive and personalised local support and service,” says director Richard Nobbs.
The latest brands in the 2020 catalogue include Chauvin Arnoux, a European leader with over 120 years specialist experience in portable test and measurement instruments. New products include an upgraded Lovato contactor range and the introduction of a new frame size. The Delta ME300 drives are a range of compact vector-controlled drives that offer essential built-in functionality, including multi-pump control, built-in brake chopper, RS-485 (Modbus), and support for both IM and PM motors.
The CPT PSM series of surge protection devices monitors the earthing system from within the actual surge protection device and gives an indication of the status of the earth loop via multi-state LEDs, confirming that the device is installed properly and how effective the surge protection is. The new Socomec A40 panel-mounted power monitoring device has been designed for measuring, monitoring and reporting electrical energy. It offers a range of functions for measuring voltage, current, power, energy and quality and allows for the analysis of single- and three-phase loads.
“EM has been serving the electrical industry for over 35 years and remains totally committed to its founding principle of supplying Africa with world leading, high quality products, brought to you by people passionate about service,” adds Nobbs.
CEO, Dave van den Berg, who established the company in 1984, produced the very first catalogue by hand. Today there is an extensive marketing, sales, technical, operations and finance team involved in the two year period it takes to compile and produce the catalogue. While Dave is still very much involved in the decision-making process, customer feedback is critical.
