SKF technology for tidal turbine

April 2020 News

SKF has developed a power-train for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine, capable of generating 2 MW. SKF has been supplying bearings and components to Scotland-based Orbital Marine Power since 2011 but has now taken a further step in its technical capacity by developing the full power-train system.

The O2 is made up of a 73 metre-long floating superstructure that will support two 1 MW turbines at each end. With rotor diameters of 20 metres, it will have a total rotor area of 600 m2 – the largest ever on a single tidal turbine to date – and will be capable of powering more than 1700 homes per year.

The turbine will feature 360° blade pitching, which will allow the safe, dynamic control of its rotors and will enable power to be captured from both tidal directions, eliminating the need to rotate the entire platform.

